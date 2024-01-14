en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Jurgen Klinsmann Commends South Korean Football Players’ Success in European Leagues

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
Jurgen Klinsmann Commends South Korean Football Players’ Success in European Leagues

Former German footballer and manager, Jurgen Klinsmann, has lauded the successful transition of South Korean football players to European leagues. Klinsmann underscored the significant impact that Europe’s competitive football environment has on the development of South Korean players. This shift in leagues not only hones their individual skills but also enhances their contributions to the national team.

The Impact of European Exposure

The transition to European clubs is viewed as an elevation in competition, providing South Korean players the opportunity to refine their talents against some of the world’s top footballers. This rigorous training and exposure are advantageous for their personal growth and concurrently boost the overall quality of the South Korean national team.

Asian Players Making Mark in European Football

Klinsmann’s remarks mirror a wider trend of Asian players carving a niche for themselves in European football. This trend has witnessed a steady rise over the years, with more Asian players breaking into the top tiers of the sport.

Globalization of Football

The successful integration of South Korean players into European football stands as a testament to the growing globalization of the sport. It’s a clear indication of the increasing recognition and appreciation of football talent from diverse parts of the world.

Notable South Korean players like Son Heung-min, Hwang Hee-chan, Lee Kang-in, and Kim Min-jae are thriving in renowned clubs such as the Premier League, Paris St Germain, and Bayern Munich. Klinsmann, the new head coach of the South Korean national team, has expressed optimism in breaking the nation’s 64-year trophy drought in the continental competition.

0
Europe South Korea Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
44 seconds ago
EU's Growing Dependence on Russian Fertilizers: A Cause for Concern?
The European Union’s reliance on Russian fertilizers is on an upward trend, with a striking 34% surge in nitrogen imports during the 2022-23 marketing campaign, according to Eurostat data. Russia has emerged as a key contributor, meeting nearly one-third of the total demand. The rising imports have not only led to concerns over a potential
EU's Growing Dependence on Russian Fertilizers: A Cause for Concern?
Young Female Royals to Ascend European Thrones: A New Era of Monarchy
2 hours ago
Young Female Royals to Ascend European Thrones: A New Era of Monarchy
The Abdication of Queen Margrethe II: A Shift in the European Royal Landscape
2 hours ago
The Abdication of Queen Margrethe II: A Shift in the European Royal Landscape
Czech Cities Olomouc and Plzen Emerge as Top European Destinations for Remote Workers
4 mins ago
Czech Cities Olomouc and Plzen Emerge as Top European Destinations for Remote Workers
London Bus Drivers Battle Cockroach Infestations and Faulty Equipment Amid Tube Driver Pay Raises
41 mins ago
London Bus Drivers Battle Cockroach Infestations and Faulty Equipment Amid Tube Driver Pay Raises
Sweden Bolsters Defense Capabilities with Increased Ammunition Production
2 hours ago
Sweden Bolsters Defense Capabilities with Increased Ammunition Production
Latest Headlines
World News
RallyRight: A New Tech Powerhouse Aiming to Reshape Conservative Politics
37 seconds
RallyRight: A New Tech Powerhouse Aiming to Reshape Conservative Politics
UK PM Sunak to Address Yemen Situation; World Economic Forum Begins Amidst Global Developments
1 min
UK PM Sunak to Address Yemen Situation; World Economic Forum Begins Amidst Global Developments
China Criticizes Japan's Congratulatory Remarks to Taiwan's President-Elect
1 min
China Criticizes Japan's Congratulatory Remarks to Taiwan's President-Elect
Rahul Gandhi Kick-starts 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Amid Venue Challenges
2 mins
Rahul Gandhi Kick-starts 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Amid Venue Challenges
David Cameron Says UK Poised for Further Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen Amid Continued Red Sea Aggression
4 mins
David Cameron Says UK Poised for Further Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen Amid Continued Red Sea Aggression
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash with Secret Service at White House
4 mins
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash with Secret Service at White House
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Interim Budget: Setting the Stage for Lok Sabha Elections
5 mins
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Interim Budget: Setting the Stage for Lok Sabha Elections
Milind Deora Resigns from Indian National Congress, Ends Decades-Long Family Association
5 mins
Milind Deora Resigns from Indian National Congress, Ends Decades-Long Family Association
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
5 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
5 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
48 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
1 hour
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
8 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
8 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
8 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app