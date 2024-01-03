Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers

A significant demonstration occurred at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, marking a pivotal moment for the wrestling community in India. Hundreds of junior wrestlers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi convened at this historical site, voicing their concerns over the loss of a valuable year in their careers. The protestors, drawn from esteemed wrestling academies like Arya Samaj Akhara and Virender Wrestling Academy, blamed top grapplers, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat for their plight.

Converging Concerns

The protest was marked by the display of banners and slogans against these revered athletes, manifesting a deep-seated dissatisfaction among the protesters. The wrestlers accused these top-tier athletes of ruining their careers and demanded the restoration of the suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) after the disbandment of the ad-hoc panel appointed by the sports ministry.

Government Intervention and Its Aftermath

The government suspended the WFI following a rushed announcement of organizing the Under-15 and U-20 nationals without adhering to due process. Consequently, the WFI is now administered by a three-member committee, appointed by the Indian Olympic Association. This controversy has seen wrestlers threatening to return their honors and even contemplating retirement.

International Recognition and Repercussions

Several international medal-winning wrestlers have approached United World Wrestling (UWW) to intervene in the suspension of the WFI. They accused Punia, Phogat, and Malik of instigating a ‘fake agitation’ against the former WFI chief. The suspension by UWW for not holding elections on time has led to Indian wrestlers competing as neutral athletes at the World Championships. Meanwhile, the absence of junior national championships has been a cause of concern for the junior wrestlers, deepening the crisis in India’s wrestling scenario.