Philippines

Junior Tennis Season Launches in Iloilo City with Two Major Tournaments

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
Philippines’ junior tennis season is about to begin, and the city of Iloilo is getting ready to host its first events. On January 4, the Masters Top 8 tournament will kick off the season. This notable event, presented by the Province of Iloilo, will feature the top junior players from last year in a variety of age categories.

Masters Top 8: A Showcase of Tennis Talent

The Masters Top 8, for the first time, will be hosted in Iloilo, with Governor Arthur Defensor, Jr. ensuring an impeccable setup at the Iloilo Sports Complex and LaPaz hard courts. This tournament is an exclusive platform for the top-ranked junior players of the previous season. The competition is structured in two segments, with players divided into groups. The top two performers from each group will move forward to the semifinals, ultimately leading to the final showdowns to crown the champions.

Kimi Brodeth and Kendrick Bona are among the highlighted players in the 18-and-under division, while the 16-and-under category boasts talents like Jana Diaz and Kenzon Brodeth.

PPS-PEPP Juniors Circuit: A Launchpad for Future Stars

Following the Masters Top 8, the PPS-PEPP juniors circuit will begin its regular season with the Kasadyahan and Dinagyang Festival National Juniors Tennis Championships from January 8-12. This tournament, organized by Bobby Mangunay and supported by Palawan Pawnshop, Slazenger, and Dunlop, will broaden the platform for younger players to showcase their talents.

The girls’ 14-and-under category is expected to be led by Ave Maria Policarpio, while the boys’ equivalent category will see Lexious Cruz as a frontrunner. These events serve as an excellent platform for junior athletes to display their skills and gain invaluable experience in the rigorous world of sports.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

