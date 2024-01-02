Junior Safety Yam Banks Enters Transfer Portal, Signaling Change for South Alabama Jaguars

South Alabama’s junior safety, Yam Banks, has made the decision to enter the transfer portal, marking an end to his collegiate stint with the Jaguars. A significant contributor to the team, Banks has demonstrated his prowess on the field throughout the season, making a total of 46 tackles, including a sack. His career at South Alabama is marked by an impressive record of 91 tackles and seven interceptions.

Yam Banks: An impressive career at South Alabama

Originally hailing from Ridgeland, Mississippi, Banks joined the South Alabama Jaguars in 2020, starting his career as a cornerback. Over the years, he has amassed a significant number of interceptions, notably achieving six interceptions in the previous season alone. His consistent performance saw him recognized as a preseason All-Sun Belt Conference selection, a testament to his potential and prominence within the team.

Setbacks and forward strides

Despite the successful season, which saw the South Alabama Jaguars secure their first-ever bowl victory, Banks’s final season was not without challenges. A head injury during the opening series of the third quarter in the initial loss to Tulane posed a setback for him. However, his decision to enter the transfer portal comes amid a flurry of other team movements.

South Alabama Jaguars: A time of change

Banks’s decision is concurrent with other significant team shifts, including quarterback Carter Bradley declaring for the NFL draft and fellow cornerback Marquise “Cuddie” Robinson also announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal. These movements mark a period of change for the South Alabama Jaguars as they navigate the end of a successful season and the onset of new beginnings.