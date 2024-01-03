Junior Philippine Golf Tour: Priming the Future of Golf

The Junior Philippine Golf Tour (JPGT) is primed to tee off its second season in May, featuring a 10-leg circuit hosted on some of the finest championship courses across the Philippines. The tour will be split into three age groups for boys and girls, offering a platform for young, budding golfers to demonstrate their skills and potential. The older contenders, aged between 15 and 18, will compete across four rounds, while the younger divisions, aged between 8-10 and 11-14, will participate in 36-hole and 54-hole tournaments, respectively.

Seeding the Future of Golf

Initiated by Ricky Razon, the JPGT aims to cultivate the future generation of golfers who will represent the Philippines on the international stage. Unlike other junior golf organizations, the JPGT operates independently, without the requirement for membership fees. This strategic move underscores the tour’s commitment to making golf more accessible to young players and honing their abilities in a competitive environment.

Preparation Strategies for the Upcoming Season

Participants from the inaugural tour, including Mona Sarines, Lisa and Vito Sarines, Tiffany Bernardino, Jacob Casuga, and Angelica Bañez, have expressed their excitement for the upcoming season. In preparation, they have been focusing on improving their short game and managing their course strategies, critical aspects that can make or break a golfer’s performance in a championship.

Fostering Growth and Avoiding Conflicts

PGTI General Manager Colo Ventosa emphasized on the importance of avoiding schedule conflicts and promoting collaborative efforts for the benefit of the young golfers. The tour does not just foster the next generation of golfers, but also contributes to the growth of professional golf in the Philippines, according to Ventosa.