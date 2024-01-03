en English
Philippines

Junior Philippine Golf Tour: Priming the Future of Golf

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:43 am EST
The Junior Philippine Golf Tour (JPGT) is primed to tee off its second season in May, featuring a 10-leg circuit hosted on some of the finest championship courses across the Philippines. The tour will be split into three age groups for boys and girls, offering a platform for young, budding golfers to demonstrate their skills and potential. The older contenders, aged between 15 and 18, will compete across four rounds, while the younger divisions, aged between 8-10 and 11-14, will participate in 36-hole and 54-hole tournaments, respectively.

Seeding the Future of Golf

Initiated by Ricky Razon, the JPGT aims to cultivate the future generation of golfers who will represent the Philippines on the international stage. Unlike other junior golf organizations, the JPGT operates independently, without the requirement for membership fees. This strategic move underscores the tour’s commitment to making golf more accessible to young players and honing their abilities in a competitive environment.

Preparation Strategies for the Upcoming Season

Participants from the inaugural tour, including Mona Sarines, Lisa and Vito Sarines, Tiffany Bernardino, Jacob Casuga, and Angelica Bañez, have expressed their excitement for the upcoming season. In preparation, they have been focusing on improving their short game and managing their course strategies, critical aspects that can make or break a golfer’s performance in a championship.

Fostering Growth and Avoiding Conflicts

PGTI General Manager Colo Ventosa emphasized on the importance of avoiding schedule conflicts and promoting collaborative efforts for the benefit of the young golfers. The tour does not just foster the next generation of golfers, but also contributes to the growth of professional golf in the Philippines, according to Ventosa.

Philippines Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

