Junior Dos Santos Names Stipe Miocic as Hardest Hitter in UFC

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos has squared off against some of the fiercest fighters in the sport, including Francis Ngannou, Cain Velasquez, Mark Hunt, and Derrick Lewis. Yet, in a recent interview with MMA Junkie Radio, Dos Santos singled out Stipe Miocic as the hardest hitter he's ever faced.

Advertisment

Dos Santos' Encounter with Miocic

In their December 2014 bout, Dos Santos recalls a punch from Miocic that momentarily robbed him of his sight and hearing. He characterized this as the most impactful punch he has ever received, a testament to the striking power of Miocic. This revelation offers a fresh and personal perspective on the sheer might of top UFC heavyweights.

Upcoming Fights

Advertisment

Dos Santos, who recently triumphed over Fabricio Werdum in September, is set to challenge Alan Belcher for the Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA heavyweight title on March 2. Meanwhile, anticipation is building for Miocic's forthcoming battle with current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

More in the UFC

The news around Dos Santos and Miocic isn't the only buzz in the UFC world. Jim Miller's UFC Hall of Fame credentials have come under scrutiny from Daniel Cormier, sparking a robust response from Miller himself. Additionally, the pre-fight press conference for UFC 297 has garnered attention, and Henry Cejudo's prediction for the Strickland vs. Du Plessis fight is generating discussion amongst fans and analysts alike.