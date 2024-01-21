Junior Day at Notre Dame Football: Jack Lange in the Spotlight

Notre Dame Football recently set the stage for their first junior day of the offseason, which saw the visit of Jack Lange, a distinguished offensive tackle from Eureka High School in Missouri. The event marked Lange's second visit to Notre Dame, his first being for a game against Pittsburgh. This time, however, the stakes were higher as Lange was formally offered a scholarship, making him a key recruit for offensive line coach Joe Rudolph and the rest of the Notre Dame staff.
Emphasis on Mutual Improvement
During Lange's visit, the pitch that stood out was one that emphasized mutual improvement. It wasn't just about what Lange could bring to the team, but also how the current players could contribute to Lange's growth. This balanced approach left a significant impression on the recruit.
A Weekend of Activities
The junior day was not just about football. Recruits were treated to a variety of activities, from a photo shoot in the snow to attending a hockey game. Lange enjoyed these experiences, particularly the opportunity to interact with other recruits and get a sense of the camaraderie within the team.
Keeping Options Open
While Notre Dame is a major player in Lange's recruitment, the offensive tackle has also expressed interest in other schools. His shortlist includes Missouri, Nebraska, Michigan, Kansas State, Washington, and Kansas. Lange plans to make his commitment by the end of summer at the latest, which means the recruiting battle is far from over. With his ranking as a four-star recruit and the No. 2 player in Missouri, Lange's recruitment attention has seen a significant surge, resulting in a flurry of offers from various colleges including Michigan, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.
Notre Dame's track record in recruiting players from Missouri is impressive, with successful recruitments in the past classes of 2023 and 2024. If all goes well, Lange's recruitment could continue this positive trend.