Junglee Rummy Amplifies World Rummy Tournament with Republic Day Series

Junglee Rummy, a leading rummy brand in India, is escalating the thrill of the ongoing World Rummy Tournament (WRT) with the introduction of the Republic Day Series. This grand finale qualifier, launched on January 8th, features a substantial prize pool of ₹25 crore, intensifying the competitive spirit among participants. Players are locked in a fierce battle for the chance to advance to the WRT grand finale, slated for March.

Heightened Stakes and Widespread Participation

The WRT, which commenced from October 30th last year, has attracted widespread participation, becoming a fan-favorite among rummy enthusiasts. One of the reasons for its immense popularity is the substantial prize pool, one of the largest in the industry. Preceding the Republic Day Series, the Diwali Series and the New Year Series, each with a prize pool of ₹20 crore, served as qualifiers for the WRT, drawing a large number of online rummy players.

Republic Day Series: The Grand Finale Qualifier

The Republic Day Series is scheduled to conclude on February 11th, 2024. The top players from this series will join the 875 finalists competing for a total prize pool of ₹6 crore in the grand finale. This series is another step in Junglee Rummy’s tradition of hosting large-scale online rummy tournaments, providing an incredibly thrilling and gratifying gaming experience.

Junglee Rummy: A Trusted Gaming Platform

Operated by Junglee Games India Pvt. Ltd., Junglee Rummy prides itself on being a trusted platform. It boasts of over 7 crore registered users, offers quick withdrawals, round-the-clock customer support, and a secure gaming experience. The platform’s commitment to enhancing the user experience is evident in its initiative to introduce high-stake tournaments like the Republic Day Series, creating a vibrant and competitive environment for rummy enthusiasts.