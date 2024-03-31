June Mar Fajardo Triumphs in Return, Leads San Miguel to Victory on Easter

MANILA — June Mar Fajardo, the towering figure of the San Miguel Beermen, marked a significant return to the court in the 2024 PBA Commissioner's Cup. In an Easter Sunday face-off at the Araneta Coliseum, Fajardo showcased his regained health and form by posting impressive statistics against the Phoenix Fuel Masters. His contribution was not just in numbers; it was a testament to his resilience and the symbolic victory on a day celebrating resurrection.

Return to Form

Fajardo's performance was a beacon of hope for the Beermen as he clocked in 13 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists in the win against Phoenix. This game was particularly special not only because it underscored Fajardo's return from a calf injury but also because it coincided with Easter Sunday. "Masaya kami na nakuha namin yung panalo. Kailangan namin yung bawat panalo eh," Fajardo expressed, underlining the team's need for every victory. His averages over three games - 14.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 blocks - are indicative of a player who is not just back but is determined to elevate his game and his team's standings.

Recovery and Focus

Despite his stellar performance and the joy of winning, Fajardo remains grounded and focused on recovery and preparation. He shared insights into his Holy Week break, emphasizing rest and maintaining his condition. "Nasa bahay lang ako. Nag work out lang ako nung past few days," Fajardo mentioned, highlighting the importance of balance between rest and staying in shape. This approach seems to have paid off, considering his recent on-court success and declaration of being 100% healthy.

Looking Ahead

With this victory and his health in check, Fajardo and the San Miguel Beermen are now setting their sights on their next challenge - a game against Barangay Ginebra. This early conference clash is anticipated to be a thrilling encounter, with Fajardo's presence adding an extra layer of excitement. The team's and Fajardo's fans are eager to see if this win marks the beginning of a dominant run in the Commissioner's Cup, propelling them towards another championship.

The return of June Mar Fajardo to full health and his performance on Easter Sunday is not just a win on the scoreboard for San Miguel; it's a symbolic victory that resonates with themes of resilience, recovery, and renewal. As the Beermen look forward to their next game, the PBA landscape is keenly watching a rejuvenated Fajardo, ready to make his mark once again.