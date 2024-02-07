Jumpfest Celebrates 98th Year Amidst Community Spirit and Skiing Culture

The 98th annual Jumpfest, a cherished winter sports festival held in Salisbury, marked another year of success this past weekend. Sponsored by the Salisbury Winter Sports Association (SWSA), the event is a testament to the community spirit and love for Nordic skiing culture in the region. Held at the historic Satre Hill, Jumpfest has been a fixture in Salisbury's heritage since the 1920s, annually attracting hundreds of participants and spectators.

Jumpfest: A Multigenerational Gathering

The event spanned three days, offering a variety of activities that peaked in the evenings. It shed light on the close-knit nature of Salisbury's residents, who, undeterred by the cold, came together around bonfires, food, and drinks. Jumpfest has evolved into a significant family affair, with attendees ranging from young children playing in the snow to teenagers socializing, and the older generation contributing as volunteers. This multigenerational gathering reflects the universality and appeal of the festival.

SWSA's Commitment to Winter Sports

Behind the success of Jumpfest lies the unyielding commitment of the SWSA. The association is dedicated to promoting Nordic ski-jumping, cross-country, and alpine skiing, especially among children. It aims to equip them with the necessary skills to enjoy and remain engaged in these sports for a lifetime. The SWSA's Board of Directors and honorary directors were lauded for their contributions to creating an enriching experience for Salisbury and the surrounding communities.

Region One School District's Health Initiative

On another note, the Region One School District has taken a significant step towards student health and wellness. The district has partnered with the Community Health & Wellness Center of Greater Torrington to establish school-based health centers at Housatonic Valley Regional High School and two elementary schools. Thanks to a federal grant, these centers will employ a nurse, social worker, and medical assistant to deliver health services directly on campus. This initiative, slated to launch at the end of April, eliminates the need for students to leave the school premises for medical care, thereby offering a significant advantage.