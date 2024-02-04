Julius Mims: The Key Player in Idaho's Victory Over Montana State

Julius Mims, the junior forward for Idaho's men's basketball team, played an instrumental role in securing a victory against Montana State at Worthington Arena. Mims, who scored 15 points, secured 14 rebounds, and blocked two shots, was a key player in Idaho's 81-76 win, marking their second victory in the Big Sky Conference this season.

Mims' Personal Connection to the Arena

Mims is no stranger to Worthington Arena. He previously played on this ground during his high school years, leading Billings Skyview to the Class AA state title game in 2020. However, the game was later canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This connection added a layer of nostalgia to his remarkable performance for Idaho.

Mims' Season Averages and Performance

Throughout the season, Mims has been averaging 11.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. His shooting percentage stands impressively at 62.2% from the field and 39% from the three-point range. His performance in the recent game against Montana State reiterates his consistent contribution to Idaho's team.

Idaho's Victory: A Notable Achievement

Despite Idaho's overall losing record, the victory over Montana State, a team that had been performing well, holds special significance. Mims, who transferred to Idaho after two seasons at North Idaho, chose the school for the coach's energy and the town's appeal. After the game, he expressed gratitude for his family's support and shared the unique joy of performing well in his home state. His performance against Montana State not only showcased his talent but also his commitment to his team and the game.