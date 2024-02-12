Julius Creed's Dream: Wrestling and MMA Merger Aspirations

On February 12, 2024, Julius Creed, one-half of the formidable Creed Brothers and a rising star in the WWE, sat down with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful to discuss the much-anticipated potential merger between WWE and UFC. The conversation delved into Creed's personal aspirations, his perspective on the evolving world of combat sports, and the tantalizing prospect of a crossover event that could shake the foundations of both organizations.

A Dream Realized: Wrestling and MMA in Perfect Harmony

With a glint of excitement in his eyes, Creed revealed his lifelong dream of competing in both the WWE and UFC arenas. As a child, he would spend hours watching wrestling and MMA, captivated by the raw energy and skill on display. Now, under the TKO/Endeavor umbrella, that dream could become a reality.

In his own words, "Anyone under the TKO/Endeavor umbrella, they could face me. It's a dream come true, honestly." This sentiment encapsulates the thrill that such a merger would bring, not only to Creed but to fans of both sports.

Training with Champions: Preparing for the Big Stage

Creed's aspirations are not mere fantasies, however. He has been diligently honing his skills alongside some of the biggest names in UFC, including former champions Daniel Cormier, Cain Velasquez, and Luke Rockhold. Their guidance and mentorship have been invaluable to Creed, helping him to bridge the gap between wrestling and MMA.

"Training with those guys is just amazing," Creed shared. "The knowledge they bring to the table, their experience, and the way they approach the sport... it's something I've learned from and will continue to learn from."

The Future of Tag-Team Titles and Crossover Events

Despite his enthusiasm for the UFC, Creed remains steadfastly committed to his current role in the WWE. He spoke passionately about his ambitions to achieve big things in the organization, particularly in the realm of tag-team titles.

"I'm focused on the WWE right now," Creed affirmed. "But who knows what the future holds? If a crossover event were to happen, I'd be more than ready for it."

As the world of combat sports continues to evolve, the potential merger between WWE and UFC promises to be a game-changer. For Julius Creed and countless other athletes, it represents an unprecedented opportunity to showcase their talents and push the boundaries of what is possible. And for fans, it's a chance to witness history in the making.

In the end, it's not just about the merger itself, but about the stories that will emerge from it – stories of struggle, ambition, and sheer human will. As Creed so eloquently put it: "It's a dream come true, honestly."

And in this ever-changing landscape, who wouldn't want to be a part of that dream?