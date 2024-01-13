Julia Hart’s Dark Transformation: A Journey Guided by Malakai Black

Julia Hart, once a cherubic cheerleader in the world of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), has undergone a profound transformation, slipping into the shadowy depths of the House of Black faction. This metamorphosis was not a solitary endeavor, but rather the result of a unique mentoring relationship with Malakai Black, the guiding sage of the House of Black.

From Cheerleader to Dark Horse

Speaking on the ‘Busted Open Radio’ podcast, Hart revealed the process behind her intriguing character shift. Instead of dictating the tenets of her new persona, Malakai Black encouraged Hart to explore and embody her own interpretation of the faction’s concept. This unorthodox approach fostered an environment of creative freedom, allowing Hart to delve into the uncharted territory of her character’s evolution.

Crucible of Character

As part of her initiation into the House of Black, Hart was tasked with crafting a promotional video, a challenge that served as a litmus test for her understanding of the faction’s ethos. The results were met with a nod of approval from Black, an affirmation that she had successfully navigated the nuances of her new character. No further guidance was deemed necessary, a testament to Hart’s deft grasp of the faction’s dark theme.

A Tale of Transformation

Hart’s character shift has not only impacted her persona but has also influenced her wrestling counterparts. Skye Blue, who fell victim to a mysterious mist attack from Hart in October 2023, underwent a dramatic transformation into a heel character. Echoing Hart’s sentiments, Blue expressed excitement for this unexpected shift and the opportunity to challenge herself and explore the heel persona. Hart and Blue are now set to ally with Ruby Soho & Saraya in an upcoming AEW Dynamite match, where they will face Anna Jay, Kris Statlander, Thunder Rosa, & Willow Nightingale.