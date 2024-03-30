JuJu Watkins Shines, Propels USC to Elite Eight Victory Over Baylor

USC's return to the forefront of women's college basketball is now synonymous with the name JuJu Watkins. The standout freshman guard has played a pivotal role in rekindling the glory days of the Trojans, reminiscent of legends like Cheryl Miller and Lisa Leslie. Watkins' exceptional talents and leadership have steered USC to its first Elite Eight in 30 years, following a decisive 74-70 victory against Baylor.

Rise to Prominence

Watkins, heralded as the nation's top recruit, chose to stay close to home, bringing her remarkable skills to USC. Her arrival was met with great anticipation, an expectation she surpassed by scoring 32 points in her college debut.

Throughout the season, Watkins has dazzled fans and critics alike, averaging 26.9 points per game and securing the Pac-12 Women's Basketball Freshman of the Week title 14 times. Her contributions have not only revitalized the Trojans but also set new records, including a career-high 51 points against Stanford, signaling her arrival on the national stage.

The matchup against Baylor in the Portland Regional semifinals was a testament to Watkins' resilience and skill. Scoring 30 points, including crucial free throws in the game's final moments, Watkins was instrumental in the Trojans' victory. Her performance underlined her ability to thrive under pressure, a quality that has drawn comparisons to some of the greatest in the sport. Watkins' influence extends beyond the scoreboard; her leadership and tenacity have been crucial in USC's resurgence in women's college basketball.