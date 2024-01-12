en English
Health

Judy Lewis: On the Threshold of Marathon History

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:48 am EST
Judy Lewis: On the Threshold of Marathon History

In the picturesque neighborhood of Alessandro Heights, Riverside, Judy Lewis, a 62-year-old marathon runner, is preparing for the race of a lifetime. A dedicated runner for the past 30 years, Lewis is on the verge of achieving a remarkable personal goal: completing marathons in all 50 U.S. states. The upcoming Maui Oceanfront Marathon in Hawaii is all that stands between her and this impressive accomplishment.

A Journey Spanning Three Decades

Lewis, a former finance professional and currently the CFO of Norms diner, embarked on this marathon journey with the L.A. Marathon in 1994. The aspiration to run a marathon in every state was born out of her achievements in college and her career, coupled with a desire to maintain her fitness. This motivation was further intensified by the memory of her father’s untimely death due to a heart attack.

Overcoming Challenges and Creating Memories

Throughout her marathon journey, Lewis has faced a variety of challenges, from weather variations to health issues. However, her commitment to her goal remained unshakeable. Her pursuit of this marathon dream has taken her across the country, often without missing work. Each marathon location has provided a new experience and lasting memories, enriching her life beyond measure.

A Celebration Awaits in Hawaii

As Lewis gears up for her 50th state marathon in Hawaii on January 14, 2024, a celebration is in order. Her family and friends will be present at the Maui marathon, cheering her on as she crosses the finish line. Beyond this significant achievement, Lewis is actively involved with Girls on the Run, a nonprofit organization aimed at inspiring and motivating young women.

While the physical toll of these marathons has Lewis considering the Maui marathon as potentially her last, she can’t help but entertain the idea of running on every continent in the future. A testament to her determination and spirit, Lewis’s marathon journey is a story of ambition, endurance, and sheer human will.

Health Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

