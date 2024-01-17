Judo Champion Romane Dicko Takes Stand Against Online Harassment

World judo champion Romane Dicko is taking a staunch stand against online harassment, announcing plans to file a legal complaint following a torrent of racist, sexist, and fatphobic messages she received on her social media. The hateful comments were triggered by a video she shared on Instagram featuring herself and classical dancer Victoria Dauberville.

Advertisment

Dicko's Determined Response

The four-time European champion and Olympic bronze medalist in the +78 kg category has refused to let the incident pass in silence. Expressing her concern about the impact such behavior can have on young individuals, and particularly girls, Dicko stated her intention to set an example by showing that internet harassment should not be tolerated.

The Weight of Words

Advertisment

The messages, which contained derogatory remarks about Dicko's weight and skin color, have been shared by the champion on her Instagram story. Romane Dicko emphasized the seriousness of the situation, highlighting the potential harm such comments can inflict on young minds, and stressing the necessity to not accept such behavior just because it occurs online.

Support from the Federation

Amidst the controversy, Dicko has received support from her federation. The champion expressed her belief in the power of legal action leading to consequences for those engaging in such behavior, thereby sending a clear message to her followers and the wider public.

In the face of adversity, Dicko's actions serve as a potent reminder of the darker side of the digital world that needs to be addressed with urgency and severity. Her decision to take a stand against online bullying, despite being in the public eye, is a testament to her strength and resilience, both on and off the judo mat.