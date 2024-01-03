Jude Wolfe Transfers to San Diego State, A New Chapter Begins

After spending five notable seasons with the University of Southern California (USC), tight end Jude Wolfe has made a significant career move. Last month, Wolfe announced his entrance into the transfer portal, expressing his gratitude towards his coaches, teammates, and USC’s medical and training staff, and thanking USC for the opportunity to earn both a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree.

A New Chapter at San Diego State

Wolfe has now chosen to continue his playing career at San Diego State, under the guidance of new head coach Sean Lewis. Lewis, a former assistant to Deion Sanders, recently departed from Colorado, bringing with him a reputation as a sharp offensive mind. Despite Wolfe’s history of injuries during his tenure at USC, which included 33 appearances, 12 receptions, 66 yards, and one touchdown, his decision to transfer is seen as a good fit due to Lewis’s tactical prowess.

A Promising Prospect for San Diego State

Before his college career at USC, Wolfe played for Bellflower St. John Bosco in California, where he emerged as a highly-touted four-star prospect. His transfer to San Diego State could be the boost the team needs after a tough 4-8 season and the retirement of longtime head coach Brady Hoke at the end of the 2023 season.

Rebuilding San Diego State’s Football Legacy

Wolfe’s arrival at San Diego State is timely as the team is currently in the process of rebuilding after a challenging season. With Lewis at the helm and Wolfe’s promising talent, San Diego State may well be on the path to recover its football legacy.