Spain

Jude Bellingham Celebrates Super Cup win with Unique GTA Banner

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
Jude Bellingham Celebrates Super Cup win with Unique GTA Banner

Jude Bellingham, the prodigious English midfielder, basked in the glory of his first trophy with Real Madrid, the Spanish Super Cup, held in the sandy expanses of Saudi Arabia. The victory celebration was marked by a unique Grand Theft Auto-themed banner that depicted Bellingham alongside teammates Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. The banner, a fan’s creative tribute to Madrid’s 13th Super Cup title, was paraded by Bellingham around the KSU Stadium in Riyadh.

Bellingham: From Birmingham to Bernabeu

Bellingham’s meteoric rise to the pinnacle of football is a tale of sheer grit and talent. Touted as the world’s most valuable footballer with a staggering estimated value of €230 million, his journey from Birmingham City to Real Madrid speaks volumes of his prowess. Since his €113 million switch to Madrid, he has been in phenomenal form, netting 18 goals and setting up six in 24 appearances across all competitions.

A Memorable Win in Riyadh

In the grand finale of the Super Cup, Bellingham didn’t find the back of the net, yet his contribution was crucial. He provided the assist for Vinicius Jr’s opening goal, setting the stage for Madrid’s resounding 4-1 win over Barcelona. The match saw Rodrygo net a hat-trick, including a penalty, and Vinicius Jr added another goal. The victory triggered jubilant scenes on the pitch as the players reveled in their triumph.

‘It’s All Kicking Off’

The victory and Bellingham’s unique celebration have caught the attention of fans and media alike. Social media was abuzz with praise for Bellingham’s assist and the Grand Theft Auto-themed banner. The event has been captured in the new podcast ‘It’s All Kicking Off’ by Mail Sport, which covers Premier League football and is available on various platforms. This podcast offers an in-depth analysis of Bellingham’s performance, his transfer to Real Madrid, and the team’s upcoming matches.

Spain
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

