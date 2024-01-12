Juan Larios on Injury: ‘Not Career-Ending, Retirement Talks Dismissed’

On the eve of his 21st birthday, Juan Larios, the young and promising defender for Saints, breaks his silence regarding his long-standing injury that’s kept him off the field for more than a year. The Spanish player, who transferred from the grandeur of Manchester City in August 2022, has been grappling with a severe hamstring injury, leading to an extended period of rehabilitation in his home country.

A Journey of Recovery and Resilience

Continually sidelined for 13 long months, Larios has encountered numerous hindrances in his recovery journey, including an unfortunate setback during an under-21 match in March 2023. This was followed by a training ground incident that further delayed his return. Despite the daunting circumstances, Larios urges the fans not to panic, reassuring them that his injury is far from career-ending.

Unyielding Spirit Amidst the Struggles

With a spirit unwavering, Larios dismisses any talks of retirement, demonstrating an ironclad resolve to bounce back, irrespective of the number of rehabilitation sessions required. Drawing parallels between his ordeal and that of fellow player Sam McQueen, Larios reiterates his commitment to recovery and a return to the pitch.

Support and Confirmation from the Saints’ Management

The Saints’ manager, Martin, while expressing his disappointment over Larios’s ongoing recovery issues, stands firmly by the player. He denies any negligence on the part of the medical team or Larios himself, emphasizing that the prolonged recovery is purely down to the severity of the injury.