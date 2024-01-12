en English
Spain

Juan Larios on Injury: ‘Not Career-Ending, Retirement Talks Dismissed’

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:38 pm EST
Juan Larios on Injury: ‘Not Career-Ending, Retirement Talks Dismissed’

On the eve of his 21st birthday, Juan Larios, the young and promising defender for Saints, breaks his silence regarding his long-standing injury that’s kept him off the field for more than a year. The Spanish player, who transferred from the grandeur of Manchester City in August 2022, has been grappling with a severe hamstring injury, leading to an extended period of rehabilitation in his home country.

A Journey of Recovery and Resilience

Continually sidelined for 13 long months, Larios has encountered numerous hindrances in his recovery journey, including an unfortunate setback during an under-21 match in March 2023. This was followed by a training ground incident that further delayed his return. Despite the daunting circumstances, Larios urges the fans not to panic, reassuring them that his injury is far from career-ending.

Unyielding Spirit Amidst the Struggles

With a spirit unwavering, Larios dismisses any talks of retirement, demonstrating an ironclad resolve to bounce back, irrespective of the number of rehabilitation sessions required. Drawing parallels between his ordeal and that of fellow player Sam McQueen, Larios reiterates his commitment to recovery and a return to the pitch.

Support and Confirmation from the Saints’ Management

The Saints’ manager, Martin, while expressing his disappointment over Larios’s ongoing recovery issues, stands firmly by the player. He denies any negligence on the part of the medical team or Larios himself, emphasizing that the prolonged recovery is purely down to the severity of the injury.

Spain
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

