Jr. Hawks Summer Camps Set to Ignite Atlanta's Youth with Basketball and Life Skills

The Jr. Hawks Summer Camps, presented by Adidas, are poised to offer a vibrant basketball experience for metro Atlanta children aged 8 to 15. Scheduled to run from June to July, these camps will operate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Advertisment

The Program

The program comprises five distinct basketball camps, including the Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest, specifically tailored for female participants. At the heart of these camps is the promise of both group and individual instruction, guided by the expert hand of Atlanta Hawks basketball development coaches.

Perks and Interactions

Advertisment

But the allure of these camps extends beyond the court. Participants can look forward to interacting with Hawks players and will also receive a Hawks swag bag. This bag is studded with treasures, including an Adidas uniform, a basketball, and a golden ticket to an Atlanta Hawks game.

Impact and Goals

In a statement, Jon Babul, the Vice President of Community Impact and Basketball Programs for the Hawks, underscored the organization's mission. The aim is not merely to sharpen participants' basketball skills, but to impart life skills, cultivate meaningful connections, and exert a positive influence on the Atlanta community through the medium of basketball.

Financial Support

Providing crucial financial support for the program is the Score for Scholarships initiative, sponsored by Kenneth S. Nugent Attorneys at Law. This initiative has facilitated the attendance of over 2,300 campers since its inception in 2017, highlighting the program's unwavering commitment to education and personal development. It seeks to foster sportsmanship, leadership, and teamwork within the youth, using basketball as the conduit.