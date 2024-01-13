Jr. Attack Hockey Team Dominates Tri-County Minor Hockey League

The Jr. Attack youth hockey team has been making waves in the Tri-County Minor Hockey League’s under-11 Harrison (BB) division. With an impressive streak of 18 wins, no losses, and 3 ties, the team stands at the apex of the division with just five games remaining in the regular season.

The Journey Towards Success

Under the watchful guidance of head coach Johnny Sollazzo, the team has demonstrated significant improvement and unity compared to the last season. Sollazzo, who has been coaching this squad since they were in the under-six league, has been instrumental in fostering a winning culture within the team.

The Challenge of the Previous Season

The journey has not been without its challenges. The previous season was a testing time for the Jr. Attack. The team faced hardships in the first half, resulting in their move from the single-A league to the double-B league. This change, however, has proven to be fortuitous.

Improvement and Success

The shift to the double-B league has provided the players with more time with the puck, enhancing their handling and decision-making abilities during games. This strategic change has been a significant factor in their current success. With their improved skills and team cohesion, the Jr. Attack youth hockey team is indeed having a standout season, proving that the trials of the past can lead to triumphs in the present.