JPR One Triumphs in Rescheduled Lightning Novices' Chase, Sets Sights on Cheltenham Festival

In an unexpected turn of events, JPR One, ridden by Brendan Powell and trained by Joe Tizzard, emerged victorious in the rescheduled Download The Racing App Now Lightning Novices' Chase. The Grade 2 race, originally intended to occur during the Winter Millions meeting, was postponed following an abandoned racecard.

Early Race Drama

The race saw its favourite, Djelo, ridden by Charlie Deutsch, knocked out of contention early on. The unexpected twist arose after Matata, under the guidance of jockey Daryl Jacob, veered sharply to the left at the first fence, disrupting Djelo's run. With Djelo out, Matata assumed the lead.

JPR One Takes the Lead

However, JPR One, staying close behind Matata, seized the opportunity to take over the lead with five fences remaining. Despite idling in the final stretch, JPR One managed to secure a win by a comfortable half-length margin over Matata. Pembroke secured the third position, seven and a half lengths adrift, while Master Chewy trailed as the last of the four finishers.

Cheltenham Festival: The Next Objective

Following JPR One's impressive win, trainer Joe Tizzard expressed confidence in the horse's abilities and confirmed the Cheltenham Festival as the next objective. In light of this, Coral cut JPR One's odds to 16/1 from 25/1 for the Arkle Trophy. The victory at Lightning Novices' Chase has truly stamped JPR One's class, and racing fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating his performance at the upcoming Cheltenham Festival.