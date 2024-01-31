Journal-Area Cheerleading Teams Triumph, Secure Spots in IHSA State Finals

As the high-stakes world of competitive cheerleading heats up, Journal-area teams have proven their mettle in the sectional competitions, resulting in a triumphant outcome for twelve teams who have now advanced to the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) competitive cheerleading state finals. The finals are slated to take place on February 2-3 at the state-of-the-art Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Triumph at Rolling Meadows

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, teams from the area competed in three different sectionals, with the majority displaying their prowess at Rolling Meadows. The large division No. 1 sectional title was clinched by Marist, who topped the score sheet with a remarkable 94.5. Joining them at the state finals are Maine South, Leyden, Rolling Meadows, and Glenbrook South, all of whom put on a stellar performance.

Large Division Sectional Winners

In another large division sectional, Fremd proved their worth by taking the final state qualifying spot. They are set to join Schaumburg, Neuqua Valley, Wheaton North, and Glenbard North at the state finals, adding to the excitement of the upcoming event.

Coed Division and Medium Division Results

The coed division at Rolling Meadows saw Buffalo Grove rise to the occasion and emerge as winners. Palatine, Niles North, Maine West, and Prospect have also secured their places at the state finals. However, the medium division saw St. Viator finish in the 10th place, missing out on the chance to qualify for the finals.

Historic Returns and Triumphs

Several teams are making a much-anticipated return to the state finals after a hiatus of a few years. Leyden is making their first appearance since 2007, and Maine West is back on the state stage after a gap of over a decade, their last appearance being in 2009. The Dundee-Crown sectional in the coed division was won by Stevenson, and Conant emerged victorious in the coed division at Hinsdale South.