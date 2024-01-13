Joshua Roy: From Laval Rocket Rookie to Montreal Canadiens’ Rising Star

The Montreal Canadiens have called up Joshua Roy, a rising star in their organization, from the Laval Rocket. Following an outstanding start to his professional career, Roy, who amassed 30 points in 34 games, is set to breathe fresh life into the Canadiens’ lineup.

A Promising Debut

Joshua Roy’s journey to the Canadiens began with an impressive display at the team’s camp. His unwavering commitment to honing his skills led to his initial assignment with the Laval Rocket for the season. Despite a brief dip in his performance, Roy quickly bounced back, showcasing his resilience and determination.

Performance That Commands Attention

Roy’s recent gameplay evidently caught the eye of the Canadiens’ management. The 20-year-old right-winger, who had a total of 12 goals and 18 assists in his rookie season with the Rocket, was named AHL Rookie of the Month in October 2023. His performance, coupled with his previous achievements – including being the No. 1 overall pick at the 2019 QMJHL Draft and winning two gold medals with Team Canada at the world junior championships – made him a compelling candidate for recall.

A Boost for The Canadiens

Struggling to regain their momentum after several disappointing games, the Montreal Canadiens are banking on Roy’s energy and skill. With a match against the Edmonton Oilers in the offing, there is a buzz of anticipation that Roy could make his NHL debut. His recall signifies the Canadiens’ faith in his potential to elevate their game and revive their fortunes.