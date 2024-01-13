en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cricket

Joshua Da Silva and Kavem Hodge Lead the Charge in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
Joshua Da Silva and Kavem Hodge Lead the Charge in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI

In a riveting three-day practice match against the Cricket Australia XI, West Indies cricketer Joshua Da Silva carved a spectacular century, striking 105 runs. His teammate Kavem Hodge also emerged as a force to be reckoned with, scoring a remarkable 99 runs, thus solidifying his case for inclusion in the Test team. The match, hosted at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide, ended in a draw, leaving a trail of impressive performances in its wake.

Da Silva and Hodge: A Dynamic Duo

Da Silva, entrusted with the role of an opener, justified his selection by hitting 15 fours from 158 balls. Hodge, on the hunt for his maiden Test cap, showcased a masterclass in consistency, hitting 13 fours from 174 balls. Together, they formed a formidable partnership, amassing a 163-run stand for the fourth wicket. Their combined performance suggests a formidable future for the West Indies cricket team.

Kevin Sinclair: A Rising Star

Apart from Da Silva and Hodge, another player who made a mark was off-spinner Kevin Sinclair. He demonstrated his readiness for Test cricket by taking three wickets for 38 runs in 12 overs. Sinclair’s performance presented a compelling argument for his inclusion in the Test team, proving that he can hold his own in the international arena.

Conclusion of the Match

The game wrapped up half an hour before the scheduled close, with the Cricket Australia XI at 149-5 in their second innings, following West Indies’ declaration at 315-5. Despite the nature of the result, the match served as a testament to the talent and potential within the West Indies team, and a promise of thrilling cricket in their upcoming fixtures. With these performances, the West Indies cricket team looks ready to tackle the challenges of the Test arena.

0
Cricket Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cricket

See more
16 mins ago
Perth Scorchers Triumph Over Brisbane Heat, Secure Finals Spot
In a thrilling cricket match at the Optus Stadium, the Perth Scorchers broke the Brisbane Heat’s unbeaten streak with their remarkable performance. The high temperatures, soaring above 40 degrees Celsius, didn’t dampen the spirits of the Scorchers who emerged triumphant, ending the game with a 35-run victory. Match-Winning Performance by Nick Hobson Nick Hobson, the
Perth Scorchers Triumph Over Brisbane Heat, Secure Finals Spot
Lewis Gregory Assumes Club Captaincy for Somerset's 2024 Season
4 hours ago
Lewis Gregory Assumes Club Captaincy for Somerset's 2024 Season
West Indies Set to Unveil Debutants in Test Against Australia
5 hours ago
West Indies Set to Unveil Debutants in Test Against Australia
Sussex Cricket Announces Captains for 2024 Season: A Strategic Move Towards Ambitious Goals
46 mins ago
Sussex Cricket Announces Captains for 2024 Season: A Strategic Move Towards Ambitious Goals
Asia Cup Group Match Begins: India Takes on Australia in a High-Stakes Encounter
49 mins ago
Asia Cup Group Match Begins: India Takes on Australia in a High-Stakes Encounter
Rising Star Shamyl Hussain: A Beacon of Promise for Pakistan U19 Cricket
4 hours ago
Rising Star Shamyl Hussain: A Beacon of Promise for Pakistan U19 Cricket
Latest Headlines
World News
Queensland's Community Housing Sector: The Weakest in Australia?
10 seconds
Queensland's Community Housing Sector: The Weakest in Australia?
NBA Insiders Scotto and Marks Analyze Trade Deadline Strategies
11 seconds
NBA Insiders Scotto and Marks Analyze Trade Deadline Strategies
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari: PPP's Commitment to Public Service and a 10-Point Agenda to Eradicate Unemployment and Inflation
23 seconds
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari: PPP's Commitment to Public Service and a 10-Point Agenda to Eradicate Unemployment and Inflation
Toledo's NFL Split Loyalties: Lions and Browns in Playoffs Spark 'Rust Belt Revival'
25 seconds
Toledo's NFL Split Loyalties: Lions and Browns in Playoffs Spark 'Rust Belt Revival'
Bristol Rovers Eye Redemption in Crucial League One Match Against Barnsley
37 seconds
Bristol Rovers Eye Redemption in Crucial League One Match Against Barnsley
TV Chef Tom Kerridge Reveals his Health Overhaul Journey
40 seconds
TV Chef Tom Kerridge Reveals his Health Overhaul Journey
Autistic Boy's Death Spotlights Medical Oversight and Need for ARFID Awareness
1 min
Autistic Boy's Death Spotlights Medical Oversight and Need for ARFID Awareness
Danielle Lloyd Radiates Resilience Amid Health Challenges
2 mins
Danielle Lloyd Radiates Resilience Amid Health Challenges
Suspected Substance Abuse Leads to Hospitalizations at Juicy Fest
4 mins
Suspected Substance Abuse Leads to Hospitalizations at Juicy Fest
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
12 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
33 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app