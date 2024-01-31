Joshua Buatsi to Face Dan Azeez in Anticipated Light-Heavyweight Clash at Wembley Arena

Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez, the top two ranked fighters in the World Boxing Association (WBA), are set to clash in an all-British light-heavyweight bout at OVO Arena Wembley. The match, rescheduled due to Azeez's back injury last year, is not just a duel between former sparring partners but a rivalry that will potentially reshape the forefront of the division.

Buatsi vs. Azeez: A Fight for the Forefront

With a pristine record of 17-0, Joshua Buatsi, the number one contender, has been battling concerns about his inactivity and career motivation. On the other side of the ring, number two contender Dan Azeez, despite his relative inexperience, boasts an impressive 19-0 record. His consistent activity and building momentum present him as a formidable opponent. The victor of this highly anticipated fight will stand as the leading contender for world titles, keeping the spotlight on Britain's light-heavyweight division.

Anticipations High, Stage Set for February 3rd

Originally scheduled for October 21st, 2023, the encounter was postponed due to a back injury suffered by Azeez. Now, the contest has been rescheduled for Saturday, February 3rd, 2024. The event will be broadcast live and exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA, with the main event expected to kick-off at 10pm.

Undercard Fights and Free Live Streams

Adding to the excitement, the evening will also feature other thrilling fights, such as the talented 21-year-old Adam Azim defending his European super-lightweight title against the unbeaten Dane Enock Poulsen. For those unable to attend, Sky Sports will be offering free live streams on their website, app, and social media platforms, spotlighting emerging fighters like Francesca Hennessy.

With the stakes high and the stage set, the Buatsi-Azeez fight promises to be a captivating episode in the narrative of British boxing. The winner will not only be one step closer to a world title shot but will also have to face the ambitions of fighters like Ben Whittaker, who has expressed his readiness to challenge either Buatsi or Azeez in the near future.