Josh Ybañez Shines, UST Clinches Thrilling Reverse Sweep Against NU in UAAP Volleyball Clash

In a stunning display of resilience and skill, Josh Ybañez, the reigning UAAP men's volleyball MVP, led the University of Santo Tomas (UST) to an exhilarating reverse sweep victory over the defending champions National University (NU) in the Season 86 tournament. The match, held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on March 24, 2024, showcased Ybañez's exceptional talent as he scored a career-high 34 points, propelling UST to a monumental win.

Ybañez's Stellar Performance

Josh Ybañez, known for his remarkable abilities on the court, did not disappoint, amassing 31 attacks, two blocks, and an ace, alongside 25 excellent receptions. His performance was pivotal in turning the tide for UST after a challenging start, losing the first two sets. Ybañez's dedication to contributing in any way possible to the team's success was evident throughout the game, emphasizing the collaborative effort behind the victory.

Supporting Cast Steps Up

While Ybañez stole the spotlight, he was not alone in his efforts. Sherwin Umandal and Gboy De Vega played crucial roles, adding 15 and 11 points, respectively, with De Vega's contributions being instrumental in the fourth set to shift the momentum in UST's favor. Dux Yambao, with his 26 excellent sets, orchestrated the team's plays, setting the stage for a dramatic finale in the fifth set.

Road to Victory

Despite the initial setbacks, UST showcased their fighting spirit, clawing back from a 2-0 deficit to force a deciding set. The final set saw UST gaining a significant lead early on, which they maintained to seal the victory with a 15-9 scoreline in the last set. This win not only highlighted UST's resilience but also significantly impacted the league standings, with UST improving their record to 5-4, tying with Ateneo, while NU dropped to 7-2.

This victory serves as a testament to UST's tenacity and the exceptional talent of Josh Ybañez. As the season progresses, the thrilling comeback against NU will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the highlights, setting the stage for an exciting finish to the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball tournament.