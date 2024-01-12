en English
Boxing & MMA

Josh Van: UFC’s Rising Star in the Flyweight Division

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
Josh Van: UFC’s Rising Star in the Flyweight Division

In the high-octane world of mixed martial arts, fresh talent continually seizes the spotlight. In the UFC’s flyweight division, a young contender is making waves. His name? Josh Van. Despite the division’s depth, Van’s striking prowess, and his ability to hold his own under pressure is turning heads.

Van: A Rising Star in the Flyweight Division

Josh Van’s recent victories over Zhalgas Zhumagulov and Kevin Borjas have showcased his exceptional boxing abilities. These wins, earned by decision, did not go unnoticed. E. Spencer Kyte, a writer for UFC.com, placed Van in the 2024 ‘Fighters On The Rise’ list. This acknowledgment, however, doesn’t weigh Van down. Instead, it serves as fuel, driving him to sharpen his skills further.

Numbers that Speak Volumes

With a striking success rate of 3.27, elite striking accuracy, and defense, Van’s numbers are a testament to his potential. Despite his youth, he has shown promise in takedown defense. However, his next test is a formidable one. Felipe Bunes, a submission specialist, awaits him in the Octagon.

Dealing with Pressure and Expectations

As the hype around him grows, Van remains undeterred. For him, the increased attention is a motivational force, pushing him to train harder and fight smarter. The path to the top of the flyweight division is steep, demanding multiple wins and impressive finishes. But, Van’s trajectory suggests he is on the right track.

Boxing & MMA Emerging Markets Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

