Josh Martin Leaves Keighley Cougars due to Homesickness

Australian rugby player, Josh Martin, has unexpectedly cut short his stint with the English rugby team, Keighley Cougars, just two-and-a-half weeks in. The 26-year-old cited homesickness and personal issues as his reasons for returning to his homeland.

Martin’s Premature Departure

Martin’s departure was announced by the Cougars, where he had signed a contract to play. The club expressed disappointment over his exit but acknowledged their understanding of his need for family support back home. Despite their hopes pinned on Martin’s potential contributions, the club demonstrated their support by accommodating his request for release.

Martin’s Rugby Journey

Martin is no stranger to English rugby. He had been part of the Championship team, Whitehaven, during the 2022 season where he exhibited his versatility on the field and scored four tries in 19 games. He has showcased his skills as a winger, center, and full-back, making him a valuable asset to any team he joins.

Unfortunate Turn of Events

Martin had joined Keighley mid-December and was set to make his debut in a friendly match against Oldham on Boxing Day at Cougar Park. However, an unexpected registration issue in Australia delayed his debut and not long after, the club announced his unavailability and decision to return to Australia. The abrupt conclusion to Martin’s journey with Keighley marks an unfortunate chapter in his rugby career.