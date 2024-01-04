en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Josh Martin Leaves Keighley Cougars due to Homesickness

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:12 pm EST
Josh Martin Leaves Keighley Cougars due to Homesickness

Australian rugby player, Josh Martin, has unexpectedly cut short his stint with the English rugby team, Keighley Cougars, just two-and-a-half weeks in. The 26-year-old cited homesickness and personal issues as his reasons for returning to his homeland.

Martin’s Premature Departure

Martin’s departure was announced by the Cougars, where he had signed a contract to play. The club expressed disappointment over his exit but acknowledged their understanding of his need for family support back home. Despite their hopes pinned on Martin’s potential contributions, the club demonstrated their support by accommodating his request for release.

Martin’s Rugby Journey

Martin is no stranger to English rugby. He had been part of the Championship team, Whitehaven, during the 2022 season where he exhibited his versatility on the field and scored four tries in 19 games. He has showcased his skills as a winger, center, and full-back, making him a valuable asset to any team he joins.

Unfortunate Turn of Events

Martin had joined Keighley mid-December and was set to make his debut in a friendly match against Oldham on Boxing Day at Cougar Park. However, an unexpected registration issue in Australia delayed his debut and not long after, the club announced his unavailability and decision to return to Australia. The abrupt conclusion to Martin’s journey with Keighley marks an unfortunate chapter in his rugby career.

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
Peter Hayward Rose: A Legacy of Dedication to Agriculture and Community
In the heart of the farming community of Dardanup, Western Australia, the name Peter Hayward Rose resonates with respect and admiration. This esteemed figure, who passed away on October 28, 2023, just shy of his 100th birthday, was a beacon of dedication and innovation in agriculture, a public servant, and a benefactor. His life journey,
Peter Hayward Rose: A Legacy of Dedication to Agriculture and Community
Mysterious Fish Die-Off Closes Lake Wallace: Is an Invasive Species the Canaries in the Coal Mine?
5 mins ago
Mysterious Fish Die-Off Closes Lake Wallace: Is an Invasive Species the Canaries in the Coal Mine?
Wayward Brewing's Uncertain Future: Sydney Craft Brewery Faces Administration
7 mins ago
Wayward Brewing's Uncertain Future: Sydney Craft Brewery Faces Administration
Ford Ranger Dethrones Toyota HiLux to Become Australia's Top-Selling Vehicle
2 mins ago
Ford Ranger Dethrones Toyota HiLux to Become Australia's Top-Selling Vehicle
Ford Ranger Dethrones Toyota HiLux to Become Australia's Best-Selling Vehicle
4 mins ago
Ford Ranger Dethrones Toyota HiLux to Become Australia's Best-Selling Vehicle
Australian War Memorial Makes it to Top 10 Free Tourist Attractions Globally
5 mins ago
Australian War Memorial Makes it to Top 10 Free Tourist Attractions Globally
Latest Headlines
World News
Tulare County Voices 210 to Host Forum on Election Integrity
38 seconds
Tulare County Voices 210 to Host Forum on Election Integrity
Keisha Nash Whitaker's Death: A Stark Reminder of the Dangers of Alcohol Abuse
1 min
Keisha Nash Whitaker's Death: A Stark Reminder of the Dangers of Alcohol Abuse
East Allegheny Football Coach Dom Pecora Announces Resignation
1 min
East Allegheny Football Coach Dom Pecora Announces Resignation
UNH Basketball: New Coach, New Hopes, and a Promise to Defy the Odds
1 min
UNH Basketball: New Coach, New Hopes, and a Promise to Defy the Odds
Ryan Swartz's Stellar Performance Leads Portsmouth to Victory
2 mins
Ryan Swartz's Stellar Performance Leads Portsmouth to Victory
UNH Men's Hockey: A Season of Triumphs and Challenges
2 mins
UNH Men's Hockey: A Season of Triumphs and Challenges
South Carolina's Proposed Bill S.882: Parental Involvement in Minors' Healthcare Decisions
2 mins
South Carolina's Proposed Bill S.882: Parental Involvement in Minors' Healthcare Decisions
Vince Russo Criticizes Modern Wrestling, Praises CM Punk's Humility
2 mins
Vince Russo Criticizes Modern Wrestling, Praises CM Punk's Humility
Lori Hinz Seeks Reelection: A Constitutional Republican Spearheading Change
3 mins
Lori Hinz Seeks Reelection: A Constitutional Republican Spearheading Change
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app