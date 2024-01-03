Josh Liendo: The Well-Rounded Canadian Swimmer Making Waves Internationally

Canada’s male swimmer of the year, Josh Liendo, is more than just an exceptional athlete. Known for a well-rounded character that shines through both in and out of the swimming pool, Liendo is making waves across the international swimming community. His swift transition from long-course swimming to the NCAA’s shorter distances is a testament to his adaptability, resilience, and unyielding determination.

Charting New Waters with Low Expectations

Liendo’s approach to the sport is unique. Rather than setting high, potentially unreachable goals, he sets low personal expectations. This strategy allows him to focus on progressively improving his times in new events such as the butterfly and freestyle. His swift adaptability, coupled with an unwavering commitment to improvement, has been key to his swift success.

Beyond the Pool: Academic Focus and Creative Pursuits

While swimming occupies a significant portion of his time, Liendo is not defined solely by his athletic prowess. He maintains a strong academic focus, studying health education behavior, which provides him with alternative professional paths. His love for music is another string to his bow. Nurturing his creativity, Liendo plays string instruments and produces beats, adding a harmonic rhythm to his life.

Competitive and Creative Influences

Liendo’s training environment in Gainesville, Florida, is a melting pot of competitive and creative influences. His roommates and teammates, including renowned swimmer Caeleb Dressel, fuel his drive to excel in every aspect, from video games to swimming. Despite his competitive nature, Liendo values balance. He cherishes the thrill of competition, particularly the adrenaline rush at the starting blocks, yet never allows it to overshadow the joy of the sport.

Breaking Barriers and Making History

As the first Black Canadian swimmer to win multiple international titles, Liendo is breaking barriers and making history. Yet, he navigates his sport and life without feeling overburdened by expectations. His stellar performance at Tokyo 2020 introduced him to many Canadians, and anticipation is building for his performance at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics. In an era where athletes are often defined by their achievements, Liendo serves as a reminder that success is not just about winning, but about the journey, the balance, and the character developed along the way.