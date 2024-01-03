Josh Jeffries: From Saints’ Academy to Worthing FC

It was a significant day for 18-year-old Josh Jeffries, an academy goalkeeper for the Saints, as he embarked on his first senior move. Jeffries has been loaned to Worthing FC on a short-term basis until the end of the current month. The young player, who has already participated in three league games for the Saints’ under-21 team this season, is now poised to make his mark in the National League South.

Jeffries’ Journey So Far

Prior to his tenure with the Saints, Jeffries was associated with Eastleigh, a Hampshire-based football club. He also showcased his skills at AFC Totton before being scouted and signed by the Saints at the tender age of 16. His performance and commitment to the game have been noteworthy, earning him a spot in the under-21 team and now propelling him towards his first senior move.

Worthing FC’s Current Performance

Worthing FC is currently enjoying a strong run in the National League South. The club is seated comfortably in the third position after having played 25 matches, and Jeffries’ addition to the roster is anticipated to strengthen their performance further. The club has a reputation for nurturing young talents, making it an ideal platform for Jeffries to gain valuable experience.

Saints’ Support for Jeffries

The Saints have demonstrated their unwavering support for Jeffries during this transition. Their official statement acknowledged their commitment to tracking Jeffries’ progress throughout his tenure with Worthing FC. The Saints have always been known for their support of young talent, and this instance is no different. They believe that this loan will provide Jeffries with the necessary exposure and experience to further his career in professional football.