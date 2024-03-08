Josh Hazlewood Dominates as New Zealand Crumbles for 162 Against Australia in Second Test

The opening day of the second test between New Zealand and Australia was marked by a stunning performance from Josh Hazlewood, leading to New Zealand's dramatic collapse to 162 in their first innings. Amid the cold gusts at the venue, a fan's humorous plea to Hazlewood highlighted the dire situation for the Kiwis, whose middle order struggled significantly against the Australian bowler's relentless attack.

Early Onslaught Sets the Tone

Hazlewood, drawing comparisons to cricket legends for his precision and intimidation on the field, dismantled New Zealand's top and middle order with a remarkable 5-31 from 13.2 overs. His technique forced errors from Tom Latham and Kane Williamson, leaving the hosts reeling before lunch. The dismissal of Rachin Ravindra, attempting an overambitious drive, epitomized the Kiwis' lack of discipline and footwork, reminiscent of their previous struggles in Wellington.

New Zealand's Batting Woes Continue

Following a pattern of disappointing performances, New Zealand's approach to batting did little to counter Australia's bowling assault. The team's transition from a solid opening stand to a rapid collapse highlighted a consistent failure in shot selection and defensive play. Attempts at aggressive batting against the disciplined Australian attack only led to further setbacks, with Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips falling victim to poorly judged pull shots against Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc.

Australia's Ruthless Precision

Australia's bowling lineup, led by Hazlewood, showcased why they are considered among the best in the world. Their ability to exploit New Zealand's batting vulnerabilities has set a high bar for the remainder of the test. The Kiwis' inability to adapt to the Australians' tactics, coupled with a series of unforced errors, paints a grim picture for their prospects in this match.

The opening day's events have not only placed Australia in a commanding position but have also raised questions about New Zealand's preparation and mental fortitude. As the test progresses, the Kiwis will need to find answers to Australia's bowling dominance to avoid another humiliating defeat. The match is poised at a crucial juncture, with New Zealand's response eagerly anticipated by cricket fans around the world.