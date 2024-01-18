Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head Steer Australia to Commanding Position on Day One

Two standout performances by Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head put Australia in a commanding position on day one of the first Test match against the West Indies at Adelaide Oval. Hazlewood's exceptional spell with the new ball and Head's resilient century highlighted an enthralling day of cricket.

Hazlewood's Bowling Mastery

Josh Hazlewood's inspired bowling spell turned the tide in Australia's favor. Hazlewood took four wickets for just two runs at the start of the West Indies' second innings, adding to his first-innings figures of 4-44. His exceptional form this summer has seen him take 19 wickets at an average of under 15 in just four Tests. Hazlewood's performance in Adelaide also marked a career milestone of 250 Test wickets. His love affair with the Adelaide Oval continued, claiming his 40th wicket at the venue. Hazlewood's remarkable record at Adelaide Oval stands at 40 wickets at 16.8, the best of any Test bowler to have played more than three matches and taken multiple wickets at the historic venue.

Head's Resilient Century

Alongside Hazlewood's bowling prowess, Travis Head's batting performance was a beacon of resilience and skill. Head scored a brilliant 119 from 134 balls, taking Australia to a first-innings lead of 95. His gritty century not only steadied the Australian batting lineup but also played a pivotal role in building a substantial total.

Brink of Victory

The combined efforts of Hazlewood and Head have brought Australia to the brink of victory. The West Indies, left in a precarious position at 6-73 by stumps, still require another 22 runs to make Australia bat a second time. With strategic plays and individual brilliance marking the day, cricket enthusiasts can anticipate an exciting continuation of the match.