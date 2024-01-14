Josh Giddey’s Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s rookie, Josh Giddey, is demonstrating a noticeable leap in his performance as he navigates his debut NBA season. Initially marked by growing pains, Giddey’s journey on the court was fraught with challenges, from scoring difficulties to decision-making lapses. However, his recent performances have been a testament to his resilience and ability to grow.

Signs of Improvement

Over the recent 10 games, Giddey’s on-court comfort level and efficiency have seen a significant ascension. He’s now averaging 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists, evidencing his burgeoning prowess as a well-rounded player. More importantly, his turnover rate has dropped to 2.0 per game, indicating improved control and decision-making.

Shooting Efficiency on the Rise

Giddey’s shooting accuracy has also mirrored his overall performance uptick. He is recording a solid 55.7% from the field, 44.4% from the three-point range, and 83.3% from the free-throw line. His overall season percentages have improved to 46.4% for field goals and 37.2% for three-pointers, consistently enhancing his long-range shooting each season.

Giddey’s Enhanced Role within the Team

As Giddey’s individual performance sees a rise, so does his contribution to the team’s dynamic. His improved playmaking, including better decision-making, connecting plays, and finding teammates with backdoor cuts, has been pivotal. His elite inbound passing and increased contribution to offensive rebounds have been key factors in his increased court time. Oklahoma City Thunder’s coaching staff, helmed by Mark Daigneault, has exhibited unwavering faith in Giddey, allowing him to work through his early struggles and find his footing within the team.