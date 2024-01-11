Josh Atencio Commits to Seattle Sounders with a Four-Year Contract Extension

Seattle Sounders’ midfielder, Josh Atencio, has inked a new four-year contract, affirming his commitment to the club until at least the 2027 season, with an additional option for 2028. A homegrown player, Atencio has risen through the ranks since his initiation into the squad in 2020, making a notable 82 appearances across various competitions.

A Homegrown Star on the Rise

Born and raised in Bellevue, Atencio’s journey with the Sounders has been a testament to his skill and tenacity. In the previous season, he solidified his position in the defensive midfield, playing a crucial role in the team’s run to the playoffs. His stellar performance did not go unnoticed, earning him a spot on the U.S. Olympic men’s team and an invitation to the men’s national team training camp.

Sounders’ Expectations for Atencio’s Future

The Sounder’s general manager, Craig Waibel, and coach Brian Schmetzer, have both expressed their enthusiasm for Atencio’s future with the team. Despite grappling with an adductor injury, Atencio left an indelible mark on the last season, including netting a match-winning goal against St. Louis City SC.

Looking Forward to the 2024 Season

As the Sounders gear up for their 2024 season preparations, they do so with the memory of a semifinal loss to Los Angeles FC in the previous season. The upcoming Major League Soccer (MLS) season is slated to commence with a face-off between the Sounders and LAFC on February 24. With Atencio’s contract extension, the Sounders are poised to leverage his talent and leadership to secure a promising season ahead.