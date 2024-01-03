Josh Anderson’s Injury Adds to Montreal Canadiens’ Growing List of Injured Players

In a dramatic turn of events, Josh Anderson, a forward for the Montreal Canadiens, suffered a lower-body injury during a high-stakes game against the Dallas Stars. The game culminated in a riveting 4-3 victory for the Canadiens, yet the celebration was marred by Anderson’s injury. The forward was observed struggling to bear weight on one leg, necessitating assistance to depart the ice arena.

A String of Injuries

Anderson’s injury adds a new name to the Canadiens’ growing list of injured players this season, a list that has placed the team at the top of the league in man games lost for the third consecutive year. If Anderson’s injury proves severe following his evaluation in Montreal, he could join injured teammates Kirby Dach, Tanner Pearson, Alex Newhook, Rapheal Harvey-Pinard, and Chris Wideman on the injured reserve.

Impending Strategies

These accumulating injuries, including the absence of forward Christian Dvorak, have forced the Canadiens to play their last two road trip games with seven defensemen. With the imminent game against the Buffalo Sabres, the Canadiens may need to devise new strategies, potentially calling up players from the Laval Rocket.

A Season of Ups and Downs

Despite a slow start, Anderson had recently shown signs of upswing in his performance, netting six goals and eight points in the past 13 games. This season, he has managed to achieve a total of six goals and 11 points in 37 games. However, this is not the first time injuries have plagued the promising player. Anderson has missed parts of the season due to injuries for three consecutive years, casting a shadow over his otherwise impressive career.