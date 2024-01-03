en English
Sports

Josh Anderson’s Injury Adds to Montreal Canadiens’ Growing List of Injured Players

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:58 am EST
Josh Anderson's Injury Adds to Montreal Canadiens' Growing List of Injured Players

In a dramatic turn of events, Josh Anderson, a forward for the Montreal Canadiens, suffered a lower-body injury during a high-stakes game against the Dallas Stars. The game culminated in a riveting 4-3 victory for the Canadiens, yet the celebration was marred by Anderson’s injury. The forward was observed struggling to bear weight on one leg, necessitating assistance to depart the ice arena.

A String of Injuries

Anderson’s injury adds a new name to the Canadiens’ growing list of injured players this season, a list that has placed the team at the top of the league in man games lost for the third consecutive year. If Anderson’s injury proves severe following his evaluation in Montreal, he could join injured teammates Kirby Dach, Tanner Pearson, Alex Newhook, Rapheal Harvey-Pinard, and Chris Wideman on the injured reserve.

Impending Strategies

These accumulating injuries, including the absence of forward Christian Dvorak, have forced the Canadiens to play their last two road trip games with seven defensemen. With the imminent game against the Buffalo Sabres, the Canadiens may need to devise new strategies, potentially calling up players from the Laval Rocket.

A Season of Ups and Downs

Despite a slow start, Anderson had recently shown signs of upswing in his performance, netting six goals and eight points in the past 13 games. This season, he has managed to achieve a total of six goals and 11 points in 37 games. However, this is not the first time injuries have plagued the promising player. Anderson has missed parts of the season due to injuries for three consecutive years, casting a shadow over his otherwise impressive career.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

