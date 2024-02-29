Joseph Woll's Anticipated Return to Maple Leafs Against Coyotes Marks Key Goalie Shift

Joseph Woll is slated to make a significant comeback to the Toronto Maple Leafs' roster, stepping back onto the ice after a hiatus due to a high-ankle sprain sustained in December. With the Maple Leafs facing a rough patch, particularly after a recent defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights, Woll's return is eagerly awaited. The game against the struggling Arizona Coyotes is seen as a pivotal moment for both Woll and the team to regain their footing.

Advertisment

Woll's Journey to Recovery

Woll, who had usurped the Maple Leafs' No. 1 goalie position from Ilya Samsonov due to the latter's struggles, has not played an NHL game since December 7, in a match against Ottawa. His journey back to full health saw him participating in a game for the AHL Marlies, where he showcased his readiness by stopping 36 of 37 shots in a 4-1 victory at Laval. This performance was part of his rehabilitation assignment and a strong indicator of his readiness to return to NHL action.

Impact on the Maple Leafs

Advertisment

The Maple Leafs have felt the absence of Woll, relying on veteran Martin Jones while Samsonov worked on regaining his form. Woll's return is not just a boost to the team's defensive lineup but also a critical move in their strategy to climb back up in the standings. Before his injury, Woll had secured an 8-5-1 record, with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage, numbers that the team desperately needs to improve their current performance.

Looking Ahead

As the Maple Leafs prepare to face the Arizona Coyotes, all eyes will be on Woll and whether his return can mark a turning point for the team. His performance will be closely watched, not just as an evaluation of his recovery but also for its potential to reinvigorate the team's spirits and standings. With the Leafs in need of a defensive and moral boost, Woll's comeback is more than just a player returning from injury; it's a beacon of hope for a team striving to find its rhythm once more.

The anticipation around Joseph Woll's return underlines not just his importance to the team but also the critical juncture at which the Maple Leafs find themselves. As they face off against the Coyotes, the game is not just about securing a win but about setting a tone for the remainder of the season. With Woll back in the net, the Maple Leafs have a chance to reignite their campaign and push towards the playoffs with renewed vigor.