Josef Šálek Shatters World Record for Fastest Half Marathon Barefoot on Ice

Tuesday, March 19, 2024, marks a groundbreaking day as Josef Šálek, a Czech therapist and personal development coach, clinches a new Guinness World Record for the fastest half marathon completed barefoot on ice/snow. Achieving the feat in an astonishing 1:50:42, Šálek not only outpaced the previous record but also highlighted his extraordinary endurance and mental strength.
From Firewalking to Ice Running
Šálek's journey to this remarkable achievement began much earlier than his running career. Initially hosting workshops on walking over hot coals and glass shards, he aimed to teach people practical ways to overcome their fears and boost self-confidence. His venture into running, sparked by personal challenges in 2017, quickly evolved into a passion, leading him to explore extreme endurance feats, including the world record for the longest plank in 2023.
Record-Breaking Preparation and Execution
The preparation for the record attempt was no small feat. Šálek immersed his feet in ice daily for two weeks prior to the event, conditioning his body for the harsh environment he would face. The race took place on an open circuit near Czechia's highest mountain, meticulously measured to ensure accuracy. Despite initial concerns about the course conditions on the day of the attempt, volunteers managed to prepare the ground, allowing Šálek to proceed. His strategy on the ice, a careful balance of speed and safety, showcases not only physical but profound mental fortitude.
A Triumph of Human Spirit
Completing the half marathon in less than two hours, barefoot on icy terrain, is a testament to human resilience and determination. Guinness World Records adjudicator Pravin Patel was present to officially recognize Šálek's achievement. This record is more than a personal triumph; it's an inspiring story of overcoming adversity, pushing the boundaries of human capability, and the power of mental strength. As Šálek crossed the finish line, his broad smile was a beacon of hope and a reminder that with enough determination, any obstacle can be overcome.