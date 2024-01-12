Jose Ramirez Severs Ties with Top Rank, Signs New Deal with Golden Boy Promotions

In a significant move within the boxing world, Jose Ramirez, the former 140-pound champion, has officially inked a new promotional deal with Golden Boy Promotions, marking an end to his longstanding association with Top Rank.

Ramirez’s Relationship with Top Rank

Ramirez, who had been a free agent since the previous year, found himself embroiled in a series of controversies with Top Rank, leading to strained relations. According to his trainer, Robert Garcia, the issues with Top Rank had been simmering for a while, akin to a relationship gone stale over time. This was further exacerbated by disputes between Ramirez’s manager, Rick Mirigian, and Top Rank regarding contract renegotiations.

Declining a Multi-Million Dollar Offer

Adding fuel to the fire was Ramirez’s decision to turn down a $2 million offer from Top Rank to fight Teofimo Lopez, which was part of a proposed multi-fight contract. This move was met with considerable backlash and added a layer of complexity to the already strained relations between Ramirez and Top Rank.

A Fresh Start with Golden Boy Promotions

However, amidst the turmoil, Ramirez seems to have found a fresh start with Golden Boy Promotions. Garcia, fully endorsing Ramirez’s decision, believes that the change is something positive for his career. Even though there were reports that Ramirez had to settle for less money with Golden Boy, Garcia clarified that the difference was negligible. Despite rumors, the optimism around Ramirez’s future under the new promotion remains high.