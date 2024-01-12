en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Boxing & MMA

Jose Ramirez Severs Ties with Top Rank, Signs New Deal with Golden Boy Promotions

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:52 am EST
Jose Ramirez Severs Ties with Top Rank, Signs New Deal with Golden Boy Promotions

In a significant move within the boxing world, Jose Ramirez, the former 140-pound champion, has officially inked a new promotional deal with Golden Boy Promotions, marking an end to his longstanding association with Top Rank.

Ramirez’s Relationship with Top Rank

Ramirez, who had been a free agent since the previous year, found himself embroiled in a series of controversies with Top Rank, leading to strained relations. According to his trainer, Robert Garcia, the issues with Top Rank had been simmering for a while, akin to a relationship gone stale over time. This was further exacerbated by disputes between Ramirez’s manager, Rick Mirigian, and Top Rank regarding contract renegotiations.

Declining a Multi-Million Dollar Offer

Adding fuel to the fire was Ramirez’s decision to turn down a $2 million offer from Top Rank to fight Teofimo Lopez, which was part of a proposed multi-fight contract. This move was met with considerable backlash and added a layer of complexity to the already strained relations between Ramirez and Top Rank.

A Fresh Start with Golden Boy Promotions

However, amidst the turmoil, Ramirez seems to have found a fresh start with Golden Boy Promotions. Garcia, fully endorsing Ramirez’s decision, believes that the change is something positive for his career. Even though there were reports that Ramirez had to settle for less money with Golden Boy, Garcia clarified that the difference was negligible. Despite rumors, the optimism around Ramirez’s future under the new promotion remains high.

0
Boxing & MMA Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Boxing & MMA

See more
14 hours ago
UFC Fight Night: Thiago Moises vs Brad Riddell - A Battle of Redemption
In the heart of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) universe, the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, a crucial lightweight bout is set to ignite the ring on March 16. The fiery contest will see Thiago Moises, a formidable submission expert, lock horns with Brad Riddell, a fighter with a point to prove after a hiatus
UFC Fight Night: Thiago Moises vs Brad Riddell - A Battle of Redemption
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
23 hours ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Francis Ngannou Anticipated to Return to MMA in 2024; PFL Africa Set to Launch
1 day ago
Francis Ngannou Anticipated to Return to MMA in 2024; PFL Africa Set to Launch
Mark 'Super Samoan' Hunt Mulls Over Bareknuckle Boxing Transition at 49
14 hours ago
Mark 'Super Samoan' Hunt Mulls Over Bareknuckle Boxing Transition at 49
Teofimo Lopez Challenges Terence Crawford's Boxing Record Amidst Future Fight Speculations
15 hours ago
Teofimo Lopez Challenges Terence Crawford's Boxing Record Amidst Future Fight Speculations
Kell Brook Contemplates a Comeback to Professional Boxing
20 hours ago
Kell Brook Contemplates a Comeback to Professional Boxing
Latest Headlines
World News
Daddysruby and Watsonville Triumph in Opening Day Stakes at Santa Anita Park
15 seconds
Daddysruby and Watsonville Triumph in Opening Day Stakes at Santa Anita Park
Cardiff City's Erol Bulut Eyes Fenerbahce's Umut Nayir for Potential Transfer
21 seconds
Cardiff City's Erol Bulut Eyes Fenerbahce's Umut Nayir for Potential Transfer
Campbell County's Joint Meeting: A Spotlight on Fiscal Year 2025 Budget
36 seconds
Campbell County's Joint Meeting: A Spotlight on Fiscal Year 2025 Budget
Morning Sunlight Exposure: A Boost for Energy and Circadian Rhythm, Say Health Experts
1 min
Morning Sunlight Exposure: A Boost for Energy and Circadian Rhythm, Say Health Experts
Hamilton Non-Profits Aim to Combat Opioid Crisis with Innovative Shelter Project
2 mins
Hamilton Non-Profits Aim to Combat Opioid Crisis with Innovative Shelter Project
Arthrosamid: The New Era Treatment for Osteoarthritis Knee Pain
2 mins
Arthrosamid: The New Era Treatment for Osteoarthritis Knee Pain
22 Years of Guantánamo: A Testimony to Unresolved Injustice
2 mins
22 Years of Guantánamo: A Testimony to Unresolved Injustice
Carroll County Commissioners Address Triumphs and Trials in State of the County Speech
2 mins
Carroll County Commissioners Address Triumphs and Trials in State of the County Speech
Ladyjacks vs. Trailblazers: A Crucial Western Athletic Conference Showdown
3 mins
Ladyjacks vs. Trailblazers: A Crucial Western Athletic Conference Showdown
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app