José Quiñones Re-Elected as President of the Pan American Weightlifting Federation

At a pivotal event in Lima, Peru, José Quiñones was re-elected as President of the Pan American Weightlifting Federation (PAWF). This marks his second term, having first assumed the position in 2020. His illustrious career includes former roles as the President of the Peruvian National Olympic Committee and as a member of the International Weightlifting Federation.

Leadership Elections: A Roster of New and Familiar Faces

The Federation's leadership elections witnessed the appointment of several key figures. William Pena was confirmed as the General Secretary, with Seijas Luis assuming the role of Treasurer. The PAWF's commitment to inclusivity and regional representation was evident in the election of new Vice Presidents, including Alvardo Nadia as First Vice-President, and Walker Craig, Barcelan Jorge, and Zambrano Luis as Vice-Presidents.

A Dynamic Executive Committee

The elections heralded in a new era with the appointment of fresh faces to the Executive Committee. Among them are Aranda Paula, Callender Andrew, and Espana Jorge. These appointments reflect the PAWF's commitment to galvanizing a diverse and dynamic leadership team, capable of driving the Federation's vision and mission forward.

A Gathering of Weightlifting Luminaries

The elections were attended by distinguished guests and high dignitaries, including IWF President Mohammed Jalood and EWF President Antonio Conflitti. Their presence underscored the importance of the elections, and by extension, the PAWF's influence within the international weightlifting community.

This re-election of Quiñones and the comprehensive leadership overhaul reaffirm the PAWF's commitment to progress and maintaining a robust regional representation in the global weightlifting arena.