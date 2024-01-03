en English
NBA

Jose Alvarado: The New Game-Changer for the New Orleans Pelicans

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:45 pm EST
Jose Alvarado: The New Game-Changer for the New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans’ guard, Jose Alvarado, is making quite a splash in the NBA with his energetic and skillful play. So much so that he’s been dubbed ‘Grand Theft Alvarado‘. The moniker seemed to come to life in a recent New Year’s Eve victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, where Alvarado twice stripped the ball from none other than LeBron James.

Alvarado’s Impact on the Court

Alvarado’s game performance is proving to be a boon for the Pelicans. The guard’s active role, coupled with his ability to kick up the energy level on the court, has significantly elevated his value to the team. The Pelicans’ coach, Willie Green, has commended Alvarado’s role as an emotional leader, adding that his effort on the court has a way of invigorating both the team and the crowd.

A Balanced Offense and Team Trust

In a postgame interview, Alvarado pointed out the importance of a balanced offense and trust among teammates. He also highlighted the contribution of role players to the team’s success. These remarks came in the wake of the Pelicans’ loss to the Lakers in the NBA In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas.

Should Alvarado’s Playing Time Be Increased?

Alvarado’s stats from the Lakers’ game were impressive, with eight points, three rebounds, one assist, four steals, and two blocks. Given his positive influence and performance on the court, it has been suggested that Alvarado’s playing time should be upped. For now, the guard is focused on continued growth and contribution to the team, a testament to his dedication and humility.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

