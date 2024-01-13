en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Jori Davis: Revolutionizing Sports with WEVOLV

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:20 pm EST
Jori Davis: Revolutionizing Sports with WEVOLV

As a professional basketball player of remarkable talent and an entrepreneur, Jori Davis is making waves both on and off the court. Her latest venture, an innovative app called WEVOLV, is poised to revolutionize the way athletes navigate their career paths. Davis, who has represented various teams across Spain, Puerto Rico, Australia, Israel, Switzerland, Greece, Romania, and Italy, aims to address some of the most critical issues in sports today – pay inequality and professionalism.

WEVOLV: Empowering Athletes Worldwide

WEVOLV is more than just an app; it’s a comprehensive tool designed to empower athletes. By offering insights into teams and agents, it provides athletes with the necessary resources to make informed career decisions. The app is born out of Davis’s personal experiences and the common challenges that athletes face, especially when playing overseas. It strives to create a global community that transcends cultural boundaries, fostering unity among athletes and facilitating information sharing.

Addressing Pay Inequality and Professionalism with WEVOLV

One of the primary objectives of WEVOLV is to tackle the issues of pay inequality and lack of professionalism in sports – problems that Davis herself has faced in her career. The app serves as a platform for athletes to ensure they secure quality deals, thereby addressing the pay disparity prevalent in the sports domain, especially overseas. It also aims to raise the bar of professionalism within the industry, thereby contributing positively to the sports ecosystem.

Davis: The Athlete and Entrepreneur

Even while focusing on her entrepreneurial journey, Davis’s commitment to the game remains unwavering. Believing that she still has a lot to offer, Davis plans to continue playing professionally for another three to four years. Leveraging her high basketball IQ, leadership skills, and offensive capabilities, she aims to contribute positively to her team. The creation of WEVOLV is an extension of her commitment to the sport – a testament to her desire to give back to the community that has shaped her.

0
International Relations Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
2 mins ago
Kentucky Teacher's Valentine's Day Project Receives Global Support
For Desirae Stowers, a dedicated teacher at Olive Hill Elementary School in Eastern Kentucky, the upcoming Valentine’s Day is more than a chance to exchange candy and cards. It’s an opportunity to create an unforgettable experience for her students with moderate to severe disabilities, who range in age from five to eleven. These students hold
Kentucky Teacher's Valentine's Day Project Receives Global Support
Mauritius Pauses for Ayodhya: A Testament to Cultural Ties and International Cooperation
33 mins ago
Mauritius Pauses for Ayodhya: A Testament to Cultural Ties and International Cooperation
Escalation of Conflict: Middle East and Red Sea Region on Edge
35 mins ago
Escalation of Conflict: Middle East and Red Sea Region on Edge
A Weekend of Global Events: Diplomacy, Technology, and More
3 mins ago
A Weekend of Global Events: Diplomacy, Technology, and More
Ron DeSantis's Presidential Campaign Loses Momentum in Iowa
21 mins ago
Ron DeSantis's Presidential Campaign Loses Momentum in Iowa
UK Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Assistance to Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion
32 mins ago
UK Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Assistance to Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion
Latest Headlines
World News
Kyla Hayes: The Driving Force Behind Cardinal O'Hara Lady Hawks' Success
24 seconds
Kyla Hayes: The Driving Force Behind Cardinal O'Hara Lady Hawks' Success
Welfare Reform Bill Could Be Undermined by State Exemptions
26 seconds
Welfare Reform Bill Could Be Undermined by State Exemptions
Grey Dawning Triumphs at Warwick, Shapes Racing Journey
29 seconds
Grey Dawning Triumphs at Warwick, Shapes Racing Journey
Washington Huskies Football Program at a Crossroads: Navigating Significant Changes
38 seconds
Washington Huskies Football Program at a Crossroads: Navigating Significant Changes
Leinster's Champions Cup Victory Shadowed by Frawley's Injury Concern
52 seconds
Leinster's Champions Cup Victory Shadowed by Frawley's Injury Concern
New York Giants Interview Joel Thomas for Running Backs Coach Position
1 min
New York Giants Interview Joel Thomas for Running Backs Coach Position
Forest Green Rovers' Coach Deeney Criticizes 'Babies' Mentality After Loss to Harrogate Town
1 min
Forest Green Rovers' Coach Deeney Criticizes 'Babies' Mentality After Loss to Harrogate Town
2024 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions Approaches Climax: Here's What to Expect
2 mins
2024 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions Approaches Climax: Here's What to Expect
Controversy Over Proposed Transformation of San Anton Gardens' Conservatory
2 mins
Controversy Over Proposed Transformation of San Anton Gardens' Conservatory
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app