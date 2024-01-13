Jori Davis: Revolutionizing Sports with WEVOLV

As a professional basketball player of remarkable talent and an entrepreneur, Jori Davis is making waves both on and off the court. Her latest venture, an innovative app called WEVOLV, is poised to revolutionize the way athletes navigate their career paths. Davis, who has represented various teams across Spain, Puerto Rico, Australia, Israel, Switzerland, Greece, Romania, and Italy, aims to address some of the most critical issues in sports today – pay inequality and professionalism.

WEVOLV: Empowering Athletes Worldwide

WEVOLV is more than just an app; it’s a comprehensive tool designed to empower athletes. By offering insights into teams and agents, it provides athletes with the necessary resources to make informed career decisions. The app is born out of Davis’s personal experiences and the common challenges that athletes face, especially when playing overseas. It strives to create a global community that transcends cultural boundaries, fostering unity among athletes and facilitating information sharing.

Addressing Pay Inequality and Professionalism with WEVOLV

One of the primary objectives of WEVOLV is to tackle the issues of pay inequality and lack of professionalism in sports – problems that Davis herself has faced in her career. The app serves as a platform for athletes to ensure they secure quality deals, thereby addressing the pay disparity prevalent in the sports domain, especially overseas. It also aims to raise the bar of professionalism within the industry, thereby contributing positively to the sports ecosystem.

Davis: The Athlete and Entrepreneur

Even while focusing on her entrepreneurial journey, Davis’s commitment to the game remains unwavering. Believing that she still has a lot to offer, Davis plans to continue playing professionally for another three to four years. Leveraging her high basketball IQ, leadership skills, and offensive capabilities, she aims to contribute positively to her team. The creation of WEVOLV is an extension of her commitment to the sport – a testament to her desire to give back to the community that has shaped her.