Jordynne Grace Reigns Supreme at TNA Hard To Kill 2024, ABC Retains Tag Team Titles

In a thrilling spectacle at the TNA Hard To Kill 2024 pay-per-view event, Jordynne Grace ascended the summit of the women’s division once again by clinching the Knockouts World Championship. This win marks her third stint as champion, reflecting not only her formidable prowess but also her relentless pursuit of excellence.

Grace’s Journey to the Championship

Grace’s journey to the championship match was paved with grit and determination. The road to this opportunity was earned, not given. She had to fight her way through a multitude of competitors in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at the preceding Bound For Glory event in 2023. With each competitor she outlasted, Grace proved that she was more than ready to challenge for the title once again.

The Clash of Titans

The championship match was a testament to the tenacity of both competitors. The reigning champion, Trinity, put forth an impressive defense, pushing Grace to her limit. The match was a roller-coaster ride, with both women demonstrating their skills and resilience. However, Grace’s power ultimately shone through. In the final moments of the match, she successfully countered Trinity’s submission attempts and delivered her signature move, the Juggernaut Driver. This move secured Grace’s victory and ended Trinity’s first title reign, which was a noteworthy 183-day stint since July 15, 2023.

ABC’s Successful Defense

Another noteworthy moment from the TNA Hard To Kill 2024 event was the successful title defense by the team known as ABC. They managed to withstand the challenge from three other teams – The Rascalz, Grizzled Young Veterans, and the duo of Mike Bailey and Laredo Kid – in a riveting four-way tag team match. ABC’s victory not only secured their titles but also solidified their reign as champions. They have held the titles for 85 days since winning them at Bound for Glory on October 21, 2023, and this win marks their second reign as the TNA World Tag Team Champions.