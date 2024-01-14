en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Jordynne Grace Reigns Supreme at TNA Hard To Kill 2024, ABC Retains Tag Team Titles

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:35 pm EST
Jordynne Grace Reigns Supreme at TNA Hard To Kill 2024, ABC Retains Tag Team Titles

In a thrilling spectacle at the TNA Hard To Kill 2024 pay-per-view event, Jordynne Grace ascended the summit of the women’s division once again by clinching the Knockouts World Championship. This win marks her third stint as champion, reflecting not only her formidable prowess but also her relentless pursuit of excellence.

Grace’s Journey to the Championship

Grace’s journey to the championship match was paved with grit and determination. The road to this opportunity was earned, not given. She had to fight her way through a multitude of competitors in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at the preceding Bound For Glory event in 2023. With each competitor she outlasted, Grace proved that she was more than ready to challenge for the title once again.

The Clash of Titans

The championship match was a testament to the tenacity of both competitors. The reigning champion, Trinity, put forth an impressive defense, pushing Grace to her limit. The match was a roller-coaster ride, with both women demonstrating their skills and resilience. However, Grace’s power ultimately shone through. In the final moments of the match, she successfully countered Trinity’s submission attempts and delivered her signature move, the Juggernaut Driver. This move secured Grace’s victory and ended Trinity’s first title reign, which was a noteworthy 183-day stint since July 15, 2023.

ABC’s Successful Defense

Another noteworthy moment from the TNA Hard To Kill 2024 event was the successful title defense by the team known as ABC. They managed to withstand the challenge from three other teams – The Rascalz, Grizzled Young Veterans, and the duo of Mike Bailey and Laredo Kid – in a riveting four-way tag team match. ABC’s victory not only secured their titles but also solidified their reign as champions. They have held the titles for 85 days since winning them at Bound for Glory on October 21, 2023, and this win marks their second reign as the TNA World Tag Team Champions.

0
Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
48 seconds ago
A Day in College Basketball: Game Scores from Across the US
On Saturday, January 13, college basketball fans across the United States were treated to a full slate of games, from the bustle of the East Coast to the tranquility of the Far West. In a day brimming with athleticism and competition, every rebound, every shot, and every victory was a testament to the relentless pursuit
A Day in College Basketball: Game Scores from Across the US
Palestinian Soccer Team: A Debut Amidst Adversity
2 mins ago
Palestinian Soccer Team: A Debut Amidst Adversity
Ice Hockey Thriller: Home Team Stages Dramatic Comeback from 2-1 Deficit
2 mins ago
Ice Hockey Thriller: Home Team Stages Dramatic Comeback from 2-1 Deficit
Madhya Pradesh Triumphs at Inaugural Beach Games 2024 in Diu
2 mins ago
Madhya Pradesh Triumphs at Inaugural Beach Games 2024 in Diu
Mogul Embassy to Defend Titles Against Bullet Club Gold on AEW Dynamite
2 mins ago
Mogul Embassy to Defend Titles Against Bullet Club Gold on AEW Dynamite
Malik Titus Triumphs Over Joey Dawejko in Atlantic City Boxing Event
2 mins ago
Malik Titus Triumphs Over Joey Dawejko in Atlantic City Boxing Event
Latest Headlines
World News
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress, Set to Join Shinde Sena: A Shift in Indian Political Landscape
15 seconds
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress, Set to Join Shinde Sena: A Shift in Indian Political Landscape
A Day in College Basketball: Game Scores from Across the US
48 seconds
A Day in College Basketball: Game Scores from Across the US
Pakistan's Election Countdown: Manifestos, Resource Allocation, and Constitutional Challenges
1 min
Pakistan's Election Countdown: Manifestos, Resource Allocation, and Constitutional Challenges
Madhya Pradesh Triumphs at Inaugural Beach Games 2024 in Diu
2 mins
Madhya Pradesh Triumphs at Inaugural Beach Games 2024 in Diu
Mogul Embassy to Defend Titles Against Bullet Club Gold on AEW Dynamite
2 mins
Mogul Embassy to Defend Titles Against Bullet Club Gold on AEW Dynamite
Malik Titus Triumphs Over Joey Dawejko in Atlantic City Boxing Event
2 mins
Malik Titus Triumphs Over Joey Dawejko in Atlantic City Boxing Event
Palestinian Soccer Team: A Debut Amidst Adversity
2 mins
Palestinian Soccer Team: A Debut Amidst Adversity
Ice Hockey Thriller: Home Team Stages Dramatic Comeback from 2-1 Deficit
2 mins
Ice Hockey Thriller: Home Team Stages Dramatic Comeback from 2-1 Deficit
San Diego Leads Pepperdine at Halftime in Key West Coast Match
2 mins
San Diego Leads Pepperdine at Halftime in Key West Coast Match
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
5 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
21 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
21 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
34 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
38 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
43 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app