en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Jordon Hankins Promoted to Defensive Coordinator for Memphis Football

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:28 pm EST
Jordon Hankins Promoted to Defensive Coordinator for Memphis Football

The Memphis football team has ushered in a new era with the appointment of Jordon Hankins as its new defensive coordinator. Head Coach Ryan Silverfield made the announcement following Hankins’ impressive tenure as interim defensive coordinator, which culminated in the Tigers’ recent AutoZone Liberty Bowl victory over Iowa State.

Hankins’ Rise in the Ranks

Joining the Memphis coaching staff in 2021, Hankins initially held the position of linebackers coach. He was later appointed as interim defensive coordinator, a role in which he excelled, leading the Tigers’ defense to a sterling performance in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. In a stunning show of defensive prowess, the Tigers’ defense allowed no rushing yards against Iowa State, a feat that garnered substantial applause from fans on social media.

Prior Experience and Accomplishments

Before joining the Tigers, Hankins had a successful stint as the defensive coordinator at UT Martin from 2017 to 2019. His experience and knowledge in the defensive realm have been pivotal to his rise within the ranks of the Memphis football team. Hankins’ new role comes on the heels of the departure of Matt Barnes, and he is expected to fill the void seamlessly, given his proven track record.

Focus on Success and Growth

In a press release, Hankins voiced his gratitude for the opportunity and underscored that his primary focus is the continued success and growth of the players and the program. He also expressed his affection for the city of Memphis and his commitment to contributing to the success of Memphis football. Hankins and his wife, Christa, are both natives of Hohenwald and are deeply rooted in the community.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
1 min ago
Henry Homesteader: A New Entrant in the 9mm Carbine Market
Henry Rifles, renowned for their craftsmanship and innovation, have introduced a new firearm into the market, the Henry Homesteader. This 9mm, semi-automatic blow-back carbine is making waves for its performance and features. The Homesteader is compatible with both proprietary and, depending on the model, Glock-pattern or SIG/M&P pattern magazines. The Homesteader: Features and Performance The
Henry Homesteader: A New Entrant in the 9mm Carbine Market
Donegal Triumphs Over Armagh: Jim McGuinness Reflects on Victory and Looks Ahead
2 mins ago
Donegal Triumphs Over Armagh: Jim McGuinness Reflects on Victory and Looks Ahead
U.S. National Team Players Zack Steffen and Djordje Mihailovic to Join Colorado Rapids
3 mins ago
U.S. National Team Players Zack Steffen and Djordje Mihailovic to Join Colorado Rapids
Luke Humphries Triumphs at PDC World Darts Championship, Becomes World Number One
2 mins ago
Luke Humphries Triumphs at PDC World Darts Championship, Becomes World Number One
Everton Manager Sean Dyche Criticizes Fixture Congestion, Stresses on Premier League Focus
2 mins ago
Everton Manager Sean Dyche Criticizes Fixture Congestion, Stresses on Premier League Focus
Reggie Jackson Finds Rhythm After Shooting Slump, Boosts Nuggets' Championship Hopes
2 mins ago
Reggie Jackson Finds Rhythm After Shooting Slump, Boosts Nuggets' Championship Hopes
Latest Headlines
World News
Henry Homesteader: A New Entrant in the 9mm Carbine Market
1 min
Henry Homesteader: A New Entrant in the 9mm Carbine Market
Weather Woes and Political Progress: A Look at Southern California Today
1 min
Weather Woes and Political Progress: A Look at Southern California Today
Luke Humphries Triumphs at PDC World Darts Championship, Becomes World Number One
2 mins
Luke Humphries Triumphs at PDC World Darts Championship, Becomes World Number One
Everton Manager Sean Dyche Criticizes Fixture Congestion, Stresses on Premier League Focus
2 mins
Everton Manager Sean Dyche Criticizes Fixture Congestion, Stresses on Premier League Focus
Reggie Jackson Finds Rhythm After Shooting Slump, Boosts Nuggets' Championship Hopes
2 mins
Reggie Jackson Finds Rhythm After Shooting Slump, Boosts Nuggets' Championship Hopes
Nebraska Legislature 2024 Session Commences Amid Anticipation of Disputes
2 mins
Nebraska Legislature 2024 Session Commences Amid Anticipation of Disputes
Donegal Triumphs Over Armagh: Jim McGuinness Reflects on Victory and Looks Ahead
2 mins
Donegal Triumphs Over Armagh: Jim McGuinness Reflects on Victory and Looks Ahead
Nebraska Legislature 2024: Echoes of Past Conflict and Hope for Collegial Compromise
2 mins
Nebraska Legislature 2024: Echoes of Past Conflict and Hope for Collegial Compromise
UK Foreign Secretary Visits Kosovo: A Commitment to Stability and Peace
2 mins
UK Foreign Secretary Visits Kosovo: A Commitment to Stability and Peace
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
21 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
33 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app