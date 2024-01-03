Jordon Hankins Promoted to Defensive Coordinator for Memphis Football

The Memphis football team has ushered in a new era with the appointment of Jordon Hankins as its new defensive coordinator. Head Coach Ryan Silverfield made the announcement following Hankins’ impressive tenure as interim defensive coordinator, which culminated in the Tigers’ recent AutoZone Liberty Bowl victory over Iowa State.

Hankins’ Rise in the Ranks

Joining the Memphis coaching staff in 2021, Hankins initially held the position of linebackers coach. He was later appointed as interim defensive coordinator, a role in which he excelled, leading the Tigers’ defense to a sterling performance in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. In a stunning show of defensive prowess, the Tigers’ defense allowed no rushing yards against Iowa State, a feat that garnered substantial applause from fans on social media.

Prior Experience and Accomplishments

Before joining the Tigers, Hankins had a successful stint as the defensive coordinator at UT Martin from 2017 to 2019. His experience and knowledge in the defensive realm have been pivotal to his rise within the ranks of the Memphis football team. Hankins’ new role comes on the heels of the departure of Matt Barnes, and he is expected to fill the void seamlessly, given his proven track record.

Focus on Success and Growth

In a press release, Hankins voiced his gratitude for the opportunity and underscored that his primary focus is the continued success and growth of the players and the program. He also expressed his affection for the city of Memphis and his commitment to contributing to the success of Memphis football. Hankins and his wife, Christa, are both natives of Hohenwald and are deeply rooted in the community.