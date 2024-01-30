Jordan's Record Goal-scorer, Hamza Al-Dardour, Sent Home from Asian Cup Following Altercation

In a surprising turn of events at the Asian Cup, Hamza Al-Dardour, Jordan's record goal-scorer, has been sent home following a public altercation with the team's coach, Hussein Ammouta. Despite not being part of the playing squad for the day, Al-Dardour was shown a red card by the referee. The incident occurred during Jordan's victory over Iraq, a match that ended in a 3-2 scoreline favoring Jordan.

Unraveling the Incident

The confrontation happened in the final moments of the game in Doha. Even though Al-Dardour was an unused substitute for that game, he clashed with coach Ammouta on the sidelines. The situation escalated to the point where teammates had to restrain Al-Dardour from further conflict. Video footage of the incident showed Al-Dardour's attempt to physically engage with the coaching staff, specifically Ammouta.

Impact on the Team

Following the event, the Jordanian Football Association issued a statement declaring that Al-Dardour had breached the team's rules. This violation led to his immediate dismissal from the team, causing a significant impact on Jordan's lineup for the remainder of the tournament. With Al-Dardour's departure, the team loses their leading scorer and a key player.

A Complex Layer to Al-Dardour's Legacy

Al-Dardour, who holds the record for the most goals scored for his country, will now have his legacy tainted by this incident. His dismissal from the Asian Cup has added a complex layer to his relationship with the Jordanian national team and raises questions about the dynamics within the squad. As the incident continues to be a topic of discussion in the football world, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Al-Dardour and the Jordanian national team.