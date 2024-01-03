en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Jordan’s Football Teams Gear Up for Asian Cup and Olympic Challenges

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:52 pm EST
Jordan’s Football Teams Gear Up for Asian Cup and Olympic Challenges

Intense preparations are underway for Jordan’s senior and U-23 football teams, both of which are gearing up for their respective upcoming Asian competitions. The senior team is currently participating in a training camp in Doha, ramping up for their final two friendlies against Qatar and Japan before the Asian Cup commences on January 12, 2024. Despite facing a series of defeats and no wins under the current coach Hussein Amouta, the team harbors high aspirations for a commanding performance in the Asian Cup and to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Group E Challenges and World Cup Aspirations

Jordan finds itself in Group E for the Asian Cup, slated to face Malaysia, South Korea, and Bahrain. Their World Cup qualifying campaign, however, has had a rocky start, with a draw against Tajikistan and a loss to Saudi Arabia, situating them third in their group. The team’s upcoming match against Malaysia is viewed as a crucial turning point. Despite the tumultuous start, the Jordanian team is resolute in their quest for World Cup qualification.

U-23 Team Eyes the Olympics

Parallelly, the U-23 team, under the leadership of coach Abdullah Abu Zam’eh, is also preparing for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup slated for April 2024. Their goal: to qualify for the Olympics. They have been placed in Group A alongside Qatar, Australia, and Indonesia. The U-23 squad, having topped their qualifying group, has advanced to their sixth AFC U-23 Asian Cup, a competition where they’ve had a mixed bag of results in the past.

Strategic Balancing Act

Both teams are now faced with the challenge of carefully balancing their rosters. A few of the U-23 players are required for the senior team’s engagements in the Asian Cup and World Cup qualifiers, necessitating a strategic allocation of resources and players. This balancing act is crucial in ensuring that both teams can put forth their strongest line-ups in the respective competitions, thereby increasing their chances of achieving their lofty goals.

0
Asia Jordan Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
7 mins ago
MR DIY Clinches Sixth World Branding Award, Affirms Dominance in South-East Asia
The home improvement retailer, MR DIY, has once again established its supremacy in the South-East Asia market, clinching the World Branding Award (WBA) for the sixth year in a row. The prestigious Brand of the Year Award in the Top Home Improvement Regional Award Category was bestowed upon the commercial head of MR DIY, Michael
MR DIY Clinches Sixth World Branding Award, Affirms Dominance in South-East Asia
Asia Pacific Reels under Severe Weather Events and Natural Disasters
2 hours ago
Asia Pacific Reels under Severe Weather Events and Natural Disasters
Oman’s Paralympic Team Celebrated for Remarkable Asian Para Games Performance
3 hours ago
Oman’s Paralympic Team Celebrated for Remarkable Asian Para Games Performance
Asia's HSFO Market Surges Amid Anticipated Chinese Demand and Red Sea Tensions
17 mins ago
Asia's HSFO Market Surges Amid Anticipated Chinese Demand and Red Sea Tensions
Nickel Mining Market Analysis: Unveiling the Global Nickel Industry Landscape
20 mins ago
Nickel Mining Market Analysis: Unveiling the Global Nickel Industry Landscape
Newborn Puppies to Boost Cambodia's Mine Detection Force
1 hour ago
Newborn Puppies to Boost Cambodia's Mine Detection Force
Latest Headlines
World News
Celtic's Greg Taylor Calls for Improvement Amid Criticism
45 seconds
Celtic's Greg Taylor Calls for Improvement Amid Criticism
Critical Blood Shortage in Bakersfield: Houchin Community Blood Bank Appeals for Donations
1 min
Critical Blood Shortage in Bakersfield: Houchin Community Blood Bank Appeals for Donations
Novel Framework CollaTIL Sheds Light on Tumor Microenvironment in Gynecologic Cancers
1 min
Novel Framework CollaTIL Sheds Light on Tumor Microenvironment in Gynecologic Cancers
Missouri's 2024 Legislative Session Commences Amid Political Tensions
1 min
Missouri's 2024 Legislative Session Commences Amid Political Tensions
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Luke Littler in Historic PDC World Darts Championship Final
2 mins
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Luke Littler in Historic PDC World Darts Championship Final
COVID-19 Pandemic and Its Intriguing Impact on Pediatric UTI Diagnoses
2 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic and Its Intriguing Impact on Pediatric UTI Diagnoses
Tarrant Mother Faces Additional Charges Following Daughter's Overdose Death
2 mins
Tarrant Mother Faces Additional Charges Following Daughter's Overdose Death
Express Care Transport: A New Era of Accessible Healthcare in Eastern North Carolina
2 mins
Express Care Transport: A New Era of Accessible Healthcare in Eastern North Carolina
COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Cardiovascular Healthcare in Korea: A National Study
3 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Cardiovascular Healthcare in Korea: A National Study
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
26 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
38 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app