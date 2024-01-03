Jordan’s Football Teams Gear Up for Asian Cup and Olympic Challenges
Intense preparations are underway for Jordan’s senior and U-23 football teams, both of which are gearing up for their respective upcoming Asian competitions. The senior team is currently participating in a training camp in Doha, ramping up for their final two friendlies against Qatar and Japan before the Asian Cup commences on January 12, 2024. Despite facing a series of defeats and no wins under the current coach Hussein Amouta, the team harbors high aspirations for a commanding performance in the Asian Cup and to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.
Group E Challenges and World Cup Aspirations
Jordan finds itself in Group E for the Asian Cup, slated to face Malaysia, South Korea, and Bahrain. Their World Cup qualifying campaign, however, has had a rocky start, with a draw against Tajikistan and a loss to Saudi Arabia, situating them third in their group. The team’s upcoming match against Malaysia is viewed as a crucial turning point. Despite the tumultuous start, the Jordanian team is resolute in their quest for World Cup qualification.
U-23 Team Eyes the Olympics
Parallelly, the U-23 team, under the leadership of coach Abdullah Abu Zam’eh, is also preparing for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup slated for April 2024. Their goal: to qualify for the Olympics. They have been placed in Group A alongside Qatar, Australia, and Indonesia. The U-23 squad, having topped their qualifying group, has advanced to their sixth AFC U-23 Asian Cup, a competition where they’ve had a mixed bag of results in the past.
Strategic Balancing Act
Both teams are now faced with the challenge of carefully balancing their rosters. A few of the U-23 players are required for the senior team’s engagements in the Asian Cup and World Cup qualifiers, necessitating a strategic allocation of resources and players. This balancing act is crucial in ensuring that both teams can put forth their strongest line-ups in the respective competitions, thereby increasing their chances of achieving their lofty goals.
