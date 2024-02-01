Jordan Williams: A New Chapter with Hamilton Tiger-Cats After Unexpected Trade

Canadian linebacker Jordan Williams, once a centerpiece of the Toronto Argonauts, now finds himself embarking on a new journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. This surprising trade, involving eight draft picks and the rights to a negotiation-list player, is a paradigm shift in Williams' professional football career.

A Business Move in the Off-Season

The trade, while unexpected, is a stark reminder of the business nature of football. Off-season maneuvers often necessitate tough decisions to keep teams under the salary cap. The Argonauts, despite a record-tying season with a stellar 16-2 win-loss ratio, faced a bitter end in the East Division final against the Montreal Alouettes. The team's restructuring led to Williams' move.

Reuniting with former GM

Williams, a first overall pick in the 2020 CFL draft, will be reunited with Ed Hervey, the then GM of B.C. Lions who drafted him. Hervey now dons the mantle of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' GM, marking a serendipitous reunion for the player and the GM.

Williams: A Hardworking and Adaptable Player

In his professional career, Williams has featured in 46 regular-season games, cementing his reputation as an adaptable and hardworking player. His efforts were recognized when he was crowned the CFL's top rookie in 2021. As he transitions to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, a team with an 8-10 record last season, Williams is set to infuse his blue-collar, hardworking ethos into the team's culture.

Williams to Face Former Team

The Tiger-Cats' defense, ranking fifth in offensive points allowed and sixth in net yards allowed, will be a new challenge for Williams. He is poised to face his former team, the Argonauts, four times in the upcoming season. However, Williams plans to approach these games devoid of emotion, viewing the opposition as 'nameless faces'.