Australia

Jordan Thompson Advances to Brisbane International Quarter-finals Without Playing

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:38 pm EST
Seizing a fortuitous opportunity, Australian tennis player Jordan Thompson has made his way into the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International tennis tournament. Thompson, ranked 55th globally, advanced without stepping onto the court, as his opponent, French fourth-seed Ugo Humbert, withdrew from the match due to a reported case of gastroenteritis.

Thompson’s Road to the Quarter-finals

Previously, Thompson had made a compelling statement with a straight-sets victory over fellow Australian Aleksandar Vukic in the second round. His advancement continues the trend of a successful showing by Australian players in the tournament. James Duckworth, another national representative, has also secured his place in the quarter-finals.

Upcoming Challenges

Thompson’s next challenge is set to be a thrilling encounter. He will face the winner of the match between tennis legend Rafael Nadal and Australian Jason Kubler. This match, highly anticipated by fans and critics alike, is also scheduled to happen at Pat Rafter Arena, and will determine the other semi-finalist.

Australian Wildcard: Rinky Hijikata

In addition to Thompson and Duckworth, Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata is looking to join his countrymen in the quarter-finals. Hijikata is set to face off against Czech qualifier Tomas Machac. The tournament, which had previously suffered from rain delays, has seen a significant improvement in conditions with the return of the sunshine.

Australia Sports Tennis
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

