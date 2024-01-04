en English
Jordan Thompson Advances to Brisbane International Quarter-Finals Without Playing Match

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:38 pm EST
Jordan Thompson Advances to Brisbane International Quarter-Finals Without Playing Match

In an unexpected twist at the Brisbane International tennis tournament, Australian player Jordan Thompson has secured his spot in the quarter-finals without having to swing his racquet in a scheduled match. This unusual occurrence is due to the withdrawal of his adversary, French fourth-seed Ugo Humbert, who was sidelined by gastroenteritis and unable to compete. Thompson’s automatic advancement has added an unexpected layer to the ongoing matches held at the Pat Rafter Arena.

Thompson’s Journey to the Quarter-Finals

Thompson, currently ranked as the world No.55, has shown a striking performance in the tournament thus far. Before this unforeseen turn of events, he had triumphed over fellow Australian Aleksandar Vukic with a score of 6-3, 6-2 in the second round of the event. This match had been delayed by rain, but Thompson managed to maintain his focus, casting a striking victory over Vukic and gaining momentum for his journey towards the quarter-finals.

Australian Presence in the Tournament

Thompson is not the only Australian making waves in the Brisbane International. James Duckworth, another prominent Australian tennis player, has also advanced to the quarter-finals, amplifying the home country’s representation in the tournament. In addition, Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata is poised to join Thompson and Duckworth in the quarter-finals during his match against Czech qualifier Tomas Machac. The Australian squad’s performance in the tournament thus far is an encouraging sign for the country’s tennis prospects.

Upcoming Challenges

Looking ahead, Thompson is set to face the victor of the match between tennis legend Rafael Nadal and Jason Kubler. This upcoming challenge will be a definitive test of Thompson’s skills and resilience on the court. Regardless of the outcome, Thompson’s journey in this tournament, especially his automatic advancement to the quarter-finals, will undoubtedly be remembered as a unique chapter in the annals of the Brisbane International.

Australia
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

