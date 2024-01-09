Jordan Rhodes Confirmed to Stay with Blackpool FC for the Season

League One’s Blackpool Football Club has affirmed that leading scorer Jordan Rhodes will remain with the team for the rest of the season. The announcement comes after the closure of the recall window for Huddersfield, the club from which Rhodes is on loan. Blackpool’s manager, Neil Critchley, expressed his delight at the player’s decision to stay on with the club.

Rhodes’ Impactful Contribution

Critchley acknowledged Rhodes’ significant input both on and off the field. The striker has netted 15 goals and provided three assists in 22 games, bolstering Blackpool’s playoff chase. Critchley underlined the crucial role of Rhodes’ experience for the team and noted the player’s enjoyment of his time at Blackpool.

Professionalism and Dedication

Rhodes’ professional approach and commitment to the game have been noticed and admired. Despite spending much of his time since the 2017-18 season coming off the bench, the player has remained fit and maintained an exemplary work ethic. This season marks Rhodes’ most successful scoring run since the 2015-16 season.

Implications for Blackpool

The decision for Rhodes to stay has implications beyond the player himself. His continued presence will influence Blackpool’s strategy for the transfer window. While Critchley acknowledged the difficulty of replacing a player with Rhodes’ goal-scoring record, he expressed confidence in the team’s other strikers.